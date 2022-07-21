Josh D’Amaro Spotted Riding New ‘Iron Man’ Coaster

In 2019, Disneyland Paris permanently closed its version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster to make way for the brand-new Iron Man-themed coaster.

The coaster, which is officially named Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, is “a high-speed, hyper-kinetic adventure where Guests will team up with Iron Man and their favorite Avengers,” per Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

During the opening, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D’Amaro decided to join fans and take a spin on the new Iron Man-themed coaster.