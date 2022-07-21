Josh D’Amaro Spotted Riding New ‘Iron Man’ Coaster

Yesterday, Disney’s second Avengers Campus opened at Disneyland Paris, and Disney fans and executives poured in to experience everything the land has to offer — including the new Iron Man coaster.
Disneyland Paris originally announced plans for the upcoming Iron Man coaster at D23 Expo Japan 2018 and is part of the new Marvel-themed land at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris.
In 2019, Disneyland Paris permanently closed its version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster to make way for the brand-new Iron Man-themed coaster.
The coaster, which is officially named Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, is “a high-speed, hyper-kinetic adventure where Guests will team up with Iron Man and their favorite Avengers,” per Disney CEO Bob Chapek.
During the opening, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D’Amaro decided to join fans and take a spin on the new Iron Man-themed coaster.
DLP Dream shared a video of D’Amaro, writing:
Josh D’Amaro and Natacha Rafalski in Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, quite simply.
Josh D’Amaro et Natacha Rafalski dans Avengers Assemble : Flight Force, tout simplement. pic.twitter.com/sJqTEexiR0
Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris officially opened to Guests on July 20, 2022. Disneyland Paris’s website states:
Calling all heroes… prepare to assemble in an epic new land in Walt Disney Studios Park, where you’ll team up with the Avengers and take on the mightiest MARVEL missions!
Heroes wanted! Team up with Iron Man and Captain Marvel and help them save the world from an intergalactic threat. Good luck, recruit. Earth is counting on you!
Have you visited Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris? Let us know in the comments below.