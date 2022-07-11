‘Guardians’ Star Spotted Filming Mystery Project At EPCOT

Adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) team on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. It’s the newest attraction at Walt Disney World Resort and one of the biggest indoor rollercoasters in the world!

A few lucky Guests got to see one of the members of the Xandar crew up close and in person at EPCOT this week. u/Hawkholly shared a few photos of Dave Bautista at EPCOT:

Bautista is a former pro wrestler who plays Drax the Destroyer in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), and the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). Additionally, Bautista is expected to reprise his role as Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, slated for release on Disney+ later this year.

The Guest also noticed Bautista filming with two Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Cast Members. The area was full of curious Guests, film professionals, and equipment:

Just got off the ride, and he walked out of the building next to the lightning lane entrance. There’s camera guys setting up near the big nova ship statue. Looks like they are maybe filming two cast members? Edit again (Final???): My mom asked a cast member if they’re filming a commercial or promotional thing for the ride and she said she thinks so.

Inside the Magic will report any further information on this mysterious Disney Park film shoot!

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is one of the largest fully enclosed rollercoasters in the world and features the first-ever reverse-launch on a Disney Parks coaster! It’s recommended for tweens, teens, and adults, with a height requirement of 42 inches. From Disney:

Take off on an intergalactic chase through space and time with the Guardians of the Galaxy. A World Beyond Belief Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology. An Extraterrestrial Escapade Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!