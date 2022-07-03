Fans Angry With “Unacceptable” Disney Ride, “People Are Slobs”

Guests recently noticed the disastrous state one attraction has been left in at the Disneyland Resort in California.

Disneyland is a legendary theme Park and regarded as one of the best in the entire world. The Park features iconic rides like the original versions of Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean, as well as rides totally unique to Southern California such as the Matterhorn Bobsleds and the Incredicoaster.

Unfortunately, not everything in Disneyland is perfect.

Now Disney and its Cast Members are always quick to resolve any issues Guests may have or clean up messes. But one Guest shared quite a stunning image from inside a ride’s queue.

See the damage in a post below shared by Matthew! (@MattDotDisney):

Is this the standard that you’re at now Disney? This looks so bad @Disneyland

As you can see, a wall inside the queue for Space Mountain is almost entirely ripped off. This is certainly not the type of look you expect to find at a Disney Park and many in the comment section of this post called the company out for this.

In response to this, several users shared their feelings and thoughts regarding the state of this specific area. Phillip (@p_paree) said:

They need to start using something more durable. People are slobs these days. Toy Story Land was brand new at DHS and there were spots where people had peeled off the vinyl application on the walls for Slinky Dog Dash.

Brittany (@Bedsyboo) commented:

This is unacceptable. You know what’s so confusing? I just recently went on my first Disney cruise and the ships are in immaculate condition. The cast members are always cleaning and painting. You’d never know the ships are 12 years old. Idk why WDW doesn’t get the same treatment

Mike (@ScubaCat3) said:

Ever since they switched from paint to decals, this happens all the time nowadays. (MMRR queue )

Hopefully, Disney can sort this issue out quickly as Space Mountain is one of its most popular rides.

