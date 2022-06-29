Guest Has “Rare” Experience After Popular Disney Ride Malfunctions

After a popular Disney World ride broke down, a few Guests had a “rare” experience as they waited to be rescued.
Related: Disney Quickly Pulls New Annual Passes From Website, Heavily Restricts Options
Tucked away in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Guests will find Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. This immersive, detailed, and thrilling adventure is one of Disney’s most ambitious attractions ever and arguably their most complex as well.
The ride can be found at both Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Unfortunately, due to how complex the ride is, Guests often will see the ride break down or malfunction.
One Guest captured the moments this impressive ride malfunctioned, leaving them with what they called a “rare” experience. See the video below shared on TikTok by @waltdisneyworldparks:
@waltdisneyworldparks
Rare Rise Of The Resistance audio. Finn to the rescue #waltdisneyworld #starwars #riseoftheresistance #galaxysedge #disneytiktok #foryourpage #disneyrides #disneyfail #wdw #fyp #rare #disneyworld #disneycastmember
Related: Disney Reportedly Making Major Change, Allowing Park Hopping Before 2 P.M.
As you can see in the video, the ride was stopped near the end where the vehicle takes Guests into the escape pods. As the ride was stuck, Guests could hear new dialogue from Finn that doesn’t normally play.
For those who have not experienced it yet, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is an incredibly-immersive, jaw-dropping attraction that places Guests directly in their own Star Wars adventure. The ride features a ton of iconic characters like Kylo Ren, Rey as well as Finn. More on the ride below:
An Attraction on a Scale That Is Impressive, Most Impressive
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at Walt Disney World Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!
Accept a Mission from the Resistance
The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission.
With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise.
Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!
Have you had this rare experience?