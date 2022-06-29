Guest Has “Rare” Experience After Popular Disney Ride Malfunctions

After a popular Disney World ride broke down, a few Guests had a “rare” experience as they waited to be rescued.

Tucked away in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Guests will find Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. This immersive, detailed, and thrilling adventure is one of Disney’s most ambitious attractions ever and arguably their most complex as well.

The ride can be found at both Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Unfortunately, due to how complex the ride is, Guests often will see the ride break down or malfunction.

One Guest captured the moments this impressive ride malfunctioned, leaving them with what they called a “rare” experience. See the video below shared on TikTok by @waltdisneyworldparks:

As you can see in the video, the ride was stopped near the end where the vehicle takes Guests into the escape pods. As the ride was stuck, Guests could hear new dialogue from Finn that doesn’t normally play.

For those who have not experienced it yet, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is an incredibly-immersive, jaw-dropping attraction that places Guests directly in their own Star Wars adventure. The ride features a ton of iconic characters like Kylo Ren, Rey as well as Finn. More on the ride below:

An Attraction on a Scale That Is Impressive, Most Impressive Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at Walt Disney World Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!