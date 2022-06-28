Massive Benefits For Guests Staying at Disneyland Resort Hotels This Summer

Disney recently announced a list of irresistible benefits for Guests staying at Disneyland Resort Hotels this summer, and they have us eager to plan our next trip to The Happiest Place On Earth!

Like Disney Parks, the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are packed with fun for the entire family. Guests staying overnight can immerse themselves in Disney magic day and night, steps away from the Parks and the Downtown Disney District, enjoying exceptional amenities, activities, offers, and unrivaled convenience. Guests can vacation in the grandeur of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, relish in the nostalgia and mid-century modern design of the Disneyland Hotel, or enjoy the beachy boardwalk theme of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. All distinctly Disney!

Make a splash on your summer vacation

Guests can enjoy the several pools at the Disneyland Resort Hotels, with the thrills of splashing down the waterslides or the relaxation of going for a refreshing dip in the pools before or after their day at the Parks, with the chance to rent a cabana to enjoy a spacious, shady poolside oasis with well-appointed amenities, the ultimate poolside experience!

And with the new summer pool parties, Guests can enjoy games like the water sponge relay and a fun floaty toss, accompanied by high-energy music for dancing with Pluto, Minnie, and other Disney characters. These parties will take place for a half-hour daily at all three Disneyland Resort Hotels from July 1 until August 31.

More hotel benefits

Guests staying at the Disneyland Resort Hotel can enjoy 30 extra minutes of Disney magic on their visit. They will be granted Early Entry to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure to jump-start their day.

More of these unmatched, magical, and only available to Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests benefits include proximity and direct theme park access, hotel activities, direct-to-room service, dining and package delivery, and, very soon, preferred dine access.

Dining at the Disneyland Resort Hotels

The Disneyland Resort Hotels offer a delectable dining experience that promises to be a highlight of each Guest’s trip.

At Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Guests can savor upscale California fare and an extensive wine list in an elegant setting at the award-winning Napa Rose. For character dining, Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures is a fairytale morning at Napa Rose, where Disney Princesses, activities, and a three-course breakfast make for special memories! For more character dining, Guests can visit Mickey Mouse and his pals nearby at Storytellers Cafe or Goofy and his friends at Goofy’s Kitchen over at the Disneyland Hotel.

At the Disneyland Hotel, Guests can be enchanted by legendary island cocktails and tropical delights on the menu of Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar. And overlooking the Disneyland Hotel pools, Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill is a South Seas hideaway where tiki torches and palm trees sway, along with an express menu with Polynesian flair. You can even get a DOLE Whip and add a splash of rum for you pirates!

And at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Guests can also dive into delicious dishes and signature cocktails while listening to music on summer afternoons at GCH Craftsman Bar, another perfect poolside spot.

Exclusive options for nighttime spectaculars

Guests can enjoy a breathtaking view of the Disneyland Park fireworks from the rooftop of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, which is open to all hotel Guests.

Or they may choose deluxe, club-level accommodations at either Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa or the Disneyland Hotel with access to The Veranda or the E-Ticket lounge. Each offers a continental breakfast, afternoon tea, a wine and cheese reception, cookies and desserts, a personal concierge, and fireworks viewing when available.

Treat yourself to a relaxing spa session

Guests can relax and reinvigorate themselves into an even more beautiful glow at Tenaya Stone Spa, a gorgeous getaway tucked within Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. You can choose from an array of massage and body treatments, facials, hair services, manicures, pedicures, and foot treatments to keep your toes in tip-top shape!

A new experience is the Gemstone Sparkle Facial, an 80-minute treatment that is the ultimate fusion of nature, science, and luxury. This facial is formulated with luxurious oils, gemstones, and a diamond collagen mask to restore the natural vitality and glow, leaving your skin revitalized and radiant.

Tenaya Stone Spa also offers innovative, 30-minute fitness classes. Show your style in Disney Ears Yoga, or try Paddleboard Yoga or Paddleboard Fitness, which are perfect for summer!

End of Summer Getaway Savings

Guests visiting later in the season may be able to save up to 25% on select rooms at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort on most Sunday through Thursday nights from August 7 through September 29. Bookings begin now through September 22, 2022! Save up to 25% off select stays of four nights or longer at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa or Disneyland Hotel. Or save up to 20% on accommodations at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, 15% at the Disneyland Hotel, and 10% at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. These special offers are ideal for an end-of-summer getaway or an overnight stay during the first few weeks of Halloween Time, which begins September 2, 2022, at the Disneyland Resort.

Will you visit Disneyland Resort this summer? Let us know in the comments below!