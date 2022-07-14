Disney Park Completely Full, Guests Turned Away 2 Days in a Row

Guests hoping to visit one of Disney’s many Resorts were out of luck recently, with the entire Park hitting capacity yet again.

Although we keep seeing price increases at the Disney Parks, this does not stop Guests from visiting. We have seen this at all of the Disney Parks across the world, so much so that one Disney Park is considering limiting capacity for good.

Unfortunately, due to the demand for Disney, one Park has hit capacity two days in a row now, meaning Guests arriving after it’s full were turned away. This was confirmed in a tweet from ED92 (@ED92) on Twitter:

Good morning @DisneylandParis! The parks are completely full again today

At Disneyland Paris, there are a lot of new and exciting experiences Guests can experience at both Walt Disney Studios and Disneyland Park — including the current 30th anniversary, which began on March 6, 2022 and allows Guests to “dream bigger, laugh louder and smile wider than ever before” as they immerse themselves into a spectacular and “one-of-a-kind 30th anniversary wonderland.”

Not to mention the Resort is preparing for the brand-new Avengers Campus expansion to open at Walt Disney Studios Park. We’ve already been able to see the brand new Avengers Assemble: Flight Force roller coaster which replaced the Park’s version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. The ride features a brand new theme as well as a really cool Iron Man animatronic.

While Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris is somewhat similar to the Marvel-themed land in Disneyland Resort, there are multiple noticeable changes, especially in terms of the ride offerings. Where Anaheim’s Disney California Adventure Park repurposed The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror to Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!.

The new Avengers Campus also features a version of Anaheim’s WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure which is similar to Toy Story Midway Mania at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Similar to both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris is currently operating on a reservation system so that they can track the Park’s capacity.

