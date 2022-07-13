Guests Hate “Tacky” New Addition at Disney, They’ve Gone “Full Six Flags”

Things are constantly changing at the Disney Parks and Resorts, meaning they will always look a little different each time Guests visit. From new rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT to the upcoming Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland, Guests will always have something to look forward to.
However, sometimes Disney will add things Guests do not approve of, resulting in a disappointing experience.
A new addition to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California has caused quite the debate recently, with several Guests despising it. See the tweet shared below from Hastin (@hastin) that sparked the discussion:
New Enterprise sponsorship bench near Luigi’s. #Disneyland
— Hastin (@hastin) July 12, 2022
As you can see, there are now advertisements for Enterprise, the car rental service throughout Cars Land. While this makes sense, many Guests thought that the immersive theming of the land is damaged because of these signs.
Users in the comment section shared how they felt about this addition to the land. Brynn Gelerman (@bjouled) said:
I glossed over “near Luigi’s” and assumed this was in Downtown Disney. But they put this garbage in Cars Land?? Mucking up one of the most immersive lands with lame ads that make no diagetic sense
— Brynn Gelerman (@bjouled) July 12, 2022
Kyle Tague (@KyleTague) said:
Yikes. Tacky on its own, existentially bizarre within the loose rules of the universe.
— Kyle Tague (@KyleTague) July 12, 2022
mike (@chiangku) commented:
idk man, this feels kind of… cheap
— mike (@chiangku) July 12, 2022
omposerca (@omposerca) said:
Disney is going full on Six Flags mode now …
— omposerca (@omposerca) July 12, 2022
Cars Land features multiple experiences in its sprawling and immersive collection of rides and attractions Firstly, Guests can ride Radiator Springs Racers, a fun and thrilling attraction that pins Guests agiants in each other in a “race” through Radiator Springs. More on the attraction below:
Cruise Through Radiator Springs
Kick the fun into overdrive as you buckle up for a road race featuring familiar car-acters, fantastic scenery and “wheel” thrills.
Tour Ornament Valley and arrive in Radiator Springs—the cutest little town in Carburetor County—where the movie Cars springs to life.
As you prep for the big race, all the locals show up to help. Mater, Lightning McQueen, Doc Hudson, Sally, Luigi, Guido, Mack and Ramone are all rooting for you!
Take a quick spin into either Luigi’s Casa Della Tires or Ramone’s House of Body Art to get a racing makeover—then hit the road
You can also find Luigi’s Rolickin Roadsters at the land, a more family-friendly attraction where Guests can, “Climb aboard a colorful car that “dances” its way across Luigi’s lot to tire-tapping Italian tunes!” More on the experience below:
Hop in for a Spirited Spin
Casa Della Tires’ storage yard has been converted into a little piece of Italy, and Luigi’s freewheeling family can’t wait to welcome you aboard as they perform traditional “dances” from the old country. Ride along as your “car-eographed” roadster weaves and whirls to “The Tire-antella,” “Mambo Italiano” and more.
What do you think of this new addition?