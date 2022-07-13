Guests Hate “Tacky” New Addition at Disney, They’ve Gone “Full Six Flags”

Things are constantly changing at the Disney Parks and Resorts, meaning they will always look a little different each time Guests visit. From new rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT to the upcoming Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland, Guests will always have something to look forward to.

However, sometimes Disney will add things Guests do not approve of, resulting in a disappointing experience.

A new addition to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California has caused quite the debate recently, with several Guests despising it. See the tweet shared below from Hastin (@hastin) that sparked the discussion:

New Enterprise sponsorship bench near Luigi’s. #Disneyland

As you can see, there are now advertisements for Enterprise, the car rental service throughout Cars Land. While this makes sense, many Guests thought that the immersive theming of the land is damaged because of these signs.

Users in the comment section shared how they felt about this addition to the land. Brynn Gelerman (@bjouled) said:

I glossed over “near Luigi’s” and assumed this was in Downtown Disney. But they put this garbage in Cars Land?? Mucking up one of the most immersive lands with lame ads that make no diagetic sense

Kyle Tague (@KyleTague) said:

Yikes. Tacky on its own, existentially bizarre within the loose rules of the universe.

mike (@chiangku) commented:

idk man, this feels kind of… cheap

omposerca (@omposerca) said:

Disney is going full on Six Flags mode now …

Cars Land features multiple experiences in its sprawling and immersive collection of rides and attractions Firstly, Guests can ride Radiator Springs Racers, a fun and thrilling attraction that pins Guests agiants in each other in a "race" through Radiator Springs.

Cruise Through Radiator Springs