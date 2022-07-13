Disney Park Turns “Creepy” After Music Randomly Shuts Off

Though both Walt Disney World and Disneyland are filled to the brim with iconic experiences and beloved attractions, few areas of each Resort leave as big of an impression as Main Street U.S.A.

From the incredible theming and atmosphere to the history presented in the actual land, Guests will be amazing after first walking into Disneyland or Magic Kingdom and seeing the impressive land.

And speaking of atmosphere, this is Main Street U.S.A.’s strongest asset, as it really does feel like you’ve stepped back in time. This is in part due to the look of the buildings as well as the interior of the shops. Another big reason this feels so immersive and magical is the music.

However, the background tracks stopped playing recently and fans had some things to say about it. The bizarre situation was captured in a video shared by @DeeMagicGurl which you can see below:

There is no music on Main Street rn.

There is no music on Main Street rn. pic.twitter.com/jtxENZWJxS — Big Dee Energy (@DeeMagicGurl) July 8, 2022

As you can see, Main Street U.S.A. was completely silent the other day, giving Guests a weird, eerie vibe instead of the cheerful one normally present. In the comment section of the tweet, several fans responded with how they felt. Steph (@nz_steph) said:

That’s kinda creepy!

That's kinda creepy! — Steph (@nz_steph) July 8, 2022

We are not sure why the music was turned off or when it was replaced. When visiting Main Street U.S.A., there is actually one attraction that you can ride known as the Main Street Trolleys. More on them below:

Next Stop: Memory Lane Climb into a classic chassis and sit back and relax as you are transported from one end of Main Street, U.S.A. to the other. Our vintage vehicles include: Horse-Drawn Street Car, an old-fashioned trolley pulled by a horse

Jitney, an early automobile without a roof

Fire Engine, a replica of the very first fire trucks

, a replica of the very first fire trucks Omnibus, a gas-powered, open-air 2-story bus Come experience a jaunty journey from a bygone era!