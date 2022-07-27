Disneyland Cast Members Argue Over Guest In Hilarious TikTok

Meet-and-greets returned to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort this spring. With them came magical, priceless memories for Disney Park Guests of all ages. 

This week, two Disneyland Park characters made an unforgettable moment for a Guest in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. @disneylbv shared the video of her character interaction on TikTok:

In the video, the Guest is speaking to Gaston from Beauty and the Beast (1991), when the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) comes around the corner.

“We’re hearing conflicting things from this one, I believe. She did tell me I was her favorite,” the Evil Queen says to Gaston as she walks by.

“Really?” Gaston asks, and the Evil Queen says, “Yes.”

“She just told me she helped you down the stairs because you’re an old lady,” Gaston jokes.

“I did not hear that! I have excellent hearing,” the Evil Queen responds. The Guest shouts that Gaston is lying; she didn’t say that.

“You’re not really that old,” Gaston continues. “It’s just the enchantment, right?”

“I’m flawless! I’m ageless. Meanwhile, this one can learn from my ‘No Smiling’ advice, I think,” the Evil Queen responds, gesturing towards Gaston.

Gaston tells the Evil Queen he can see one wrinkle on her face, “You’re showing your wrinkles today. That’s okay!”

The Evil Queen wastes no time with a snarky response: “I think you’re used to seeing your own reflection and seeing something.”

Gaston laughs. “I am used to seeing my own reflection,” he says as the Evil Queen walks away.

The Guest walks away from Gaston laughing – a magical memory she will never forget!

What’s your best Disneyland Park or Disney California character interaction story? Please share it with us in the comments!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.

