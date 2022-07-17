Disney Replacing Infamous Restaurant With Medicare-Sponsored Lounge

It was just revealed that a popular restaurant within the Walt Disney World Resort is set to be replaced by an “interesting” new venue.

Though there are many rides, attractions, and experiences to be found within Disney World’s collection of Parks, few compare to the level of authenticity found at EPCOT. From its wide array of future experiences as part of its ongoing transformation to the incredible selection of country-specific experiences found at World Showcase, Guests will not be running out of things to do for quite a while.

The Park also recently welcomed its first-ever roller coaster in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. However, to take it back to World Showcase, one iconic restaurant is set for an uncertain future.

Since 2020, the Disney Parks have looked and operated in an incredibly different manner than how they used to. We have seen shows come and go as well as entire Parks and potentially entire attractions. Thankfully, most experiences are starting to return, for the most part, that is.

Unfortunately, for fans of EPCOT’s World Showcase, specifically with the Morocco Pavillion, one infamous eatery has yet to return and is now set for an “interesting” new replacement.

This was confirmed by theme park content creator Expedition Theme Park (@ExpThemePark) on Twitter:

Inside Restaurant Marrakesh for the first time in forever. It is going to become the future home of the Florida Blue Medicare Lounge.

As you can see, Restaurant Marrakesh will transform into the Florida Blue Medicare Lounge. This will presumably work in a similar fashion to Disney’s other lounges, which often catered to DVC members and Annual Passholders. However, the choice to put this lounge in a restaurant with such an emphasis on theming and cultural authenticity is a little strange.

Restaurant Marrakesh was famous at Disney World for its authentic Moroccan architecture, cuisine, and theming as well as the belly dancers who performed for Guests dining at the restaurant.

The lounge is set to open on September 3 of this year and will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. We are unsure if restaurant Marrakesh will make a full return anytime soon.

Do you miss this EPCOT restaurant?