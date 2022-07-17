Disney Guest Quarantines at Fort Wilderness After Positive COVID Test

TikTok user @kholb112 encountered a problem that many are afraid of facing when vacationing at Walt Disney World; testing positive for COVID-19 mid-trip.

“Once I notified Disney they did give me about 4 different options that I felt were good,” @kholb112 said. “They went above and beyond what they needed to do to make sure that we were taken care of.”

She posted to TikTok with the following caption:

July 2022: What happened when we tested postive for C*vid-19 on our Disney World Vacation

Traveling alone with her daughter, @kholb112 expressed fear and uncertainty when she took to the internet to learn more about testing positive at Disney World, only to find little literature about what to expect from Disney.

Replying to @stewiegrif1

In a another video, she detailed her interactions with Disney World staff. She was able to speak to a “COVID-19 manager” who would guide her through the next steps.

In her specific situation, it made the most sense for her to take the staff’s offer to enter a five-day quarantine at The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort. She would be assigned a COVID-19 manager who would make the duration of their stay as comfortable as possible.

Tour of the Cabins at Fort Wilderness Lodge at Disney World

“I was alone with a six-year-old and I was too sick to travel,” she shared. “I was given a number to call or text 24/7 if I needed medical, food, or anything like that.”

One commenter questioned her testing at all, stating that if they’re sick in Disney, they’re “partying on,” to which she replied that she’d never knowingly risk the health and wellbeing of others.

“Besides the fact that I was so sick that just getting up and getting around was difficult, I’m not going to spread an infectious disease to thousands of people,” she responded. “My vacation was already ruined, why would I want that for other people as well?”

Replying to @justsimplejack i found the comment

@kholb was praised for her response to the question. “As a CM I appreciate it so much,” Abby Luff wrote. “People just don’t care about others.” Another commenter responded that she didn’t “party on” because she’s a decent human.

The support in the comments was tangible.

