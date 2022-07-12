Disney Character Tortures Child, Shoves Guest’s Head Into Pants

The Country Bear Jamboree attraction, formerly located at Disneyland and can now be found at Disney World, is considered controversial to some, especially when it comes to some of the song lyrics and stereotypes the audio-animatronics give off.

Despite the controversy, the Country Bear Jamboree characters can still be spotted inside Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World for meet and greets. The bears are unique and make for fun, interactive experiences — although one time a Country Bear may have gone a bit too far.

An older video is resurfacing on Twitter, which shows a Country Bear from Country Bear Jamboree holding a child upside and shoving his head into his pants.

The video, which can be seen below, was reportedly taken at Disneyland several years ago.

pic.twitter.com/KOS3mWkr7q — Out Of Context Magic Kingdom (@MagicKingdomOOC) July 11, 2022

It is unclear what exactly was happening during this video or if the Cast Member inside the Country Bear costume got in trouble or reprimanded.

More on Country Bear Jamboree

When listening to some songs included in the show, it’s safe to say that certain lyrics are considered to be inappropriate, especially for children. The prime example being the famous blood on the saddle reference from Big Al:

There was blood on the saddle,

And blood all around,

And a great big puddle

Of blood on the ground.

The song lyrics aren’t the only things to be considered outdated. There is also certain dialogue that the bears say that can be considered offensive to some as well as the animatronics being pretty old (and a bit creepy).

You can read the official attraction description of the Country Bear Jamboree attraction at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom here:

Country Bear Jamboree

Have a knee-slappin’ good time at this jolly country-and-western musical revue starring a cast of singing bears. This Hootenanny is a Real Hoot

Step inside the rustic theater known as Grizzly Hall and take your seat before the lights dim. Clap along as 18 Audio-Animatronics hillbilly bears play and sing during this 16-minute, foot-stompin’ cele-bear-tion. You’ll hear a medley of original and classic tunes—all performed by the zaniest critters in the woods. Overflowing with humor, heart and a few surprises, this crowd-pleasing show features a down-home, southern sensibility you and your cubs will love. Walt Disney’s Pawprints

Country Bear Jamboree is one of the very last attractions that Walt Disney personally helped develop. Originally planned for a never-built Disney ski resort in Mineral King, California, the show with the singing bears happily moved out to Florida in 1971 and has been performing daily at Magic Kingdom park ever since.

Have you ever met the Country Bears at the Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments below.