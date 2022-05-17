Controversial Attraction Characters Live On Inside Another Popular Disney Ride

The Country Bear Jamboree attraction, formerly located at Disneyland and can now be found at Disney World, is considered controversial to some, especially when it comes to some of the song lyrics and stereotypes the audio-animatronics give off.

Well, despite this ride being considered controversial, did you know that some of the animatronics can actually be found in another Disneyland ride?

The Country Bear Jamboree was located at Disneyland in California for quite some time, but it closed in 2001 as it was replaced with The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

However, the Country Bears live on inside The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. When riding through the heffalumps and woozles section of the ride, if you look up at the right time, you can see Melvin, Buff, and Max, who were the three living mounted animal heads found at Country Bear Jamboree.

You can spot them in this TikTok video.

This is similar to when Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride closed down in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World as it was also replaced with The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. When Disney World Guests ride The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, when they go through Owl’s house, they can spot a photograph of Mr. Toad handing over the deed to Pooh Bear — a cute touch to have nostalgic rides live on!

More on Country Bear Jamboree

The Country Bear Jamboree attraction is considered controversial to some, especially when it comes to some of the song lyrics and stereotypes the audio-animatronics give off.

When listening to some songs included in the show, it’s safe to say that certain lyrics are considered to be inappropriate, especially for children. The prime example being the famous blood on the saddle reference from Big Al:

There was blood on the saddle,

And blood all around,

And a great big puddle

Of blood on the ground.

The song lyrics aren’t the only things to be considered outdated. There is also certain dialogue that the bears say that can be considered offensive to some as well as the animatronics being pretty old (and a bit creepy).

You can read the official attraction description of the Country Bear Jamboree attraction at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom here:

Country Bear Jamboree

Have a knee-slappin’ good time at this jolly country-and-western musical revue starring a cast of singing bears. This Hootenanny is a Real Hoot

Step inside the rustic theater known as Grizzly Hall and take your seat before the lights dim. Clap along as 18 Audio-Animatronics hillbilly bears play and sing during this 16-minute, foot-stompin’ cele-bear-tion. You’ll hear a medley of original and classic tunes—all performed by the zaniest critters in the woods. Overflowing with humor, heart and a few surprises, this crowd-pleasing show features a down-home, southern sensibility you and your cubs will love. Walt Disney’s Pawprints

Country Bear Jamboree is one of the very last attractions that Walt Disney personally helped develop. Originally planned for a never-built Disney ski resort in Mineral King, California, the show with the singing bears happily moved out to Florida in 1971 and has been performing daily at Magic Kingdom park ever since.

Did you know that Melvin, Buff, and Max are inside The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh? Let us know in the comments below.