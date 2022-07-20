Guests Descend Into “Creepy Tunnel” After Evacuating Disneyland Ride

Getting evacuated through secret backstage areas is a dream for many Disney Parks fans! Getting to see “behind the magic” is a rarity that two Disneyland Resort Guests got to experience this week.

Halee Etter (@haleee.tter on TikTok) shared a video explaining how she and her boyfriend were evacuated from Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland at Disneyland Park:

Etter explains that the pair sat on the ride for about five minutes until they were evacuated through a “creepy underground tunnel” that led to the rollercoaster’s tracks.

“And then we just exited right on out,” Etter says in the video, showing footage of a Disneyland Cast Member leading them through the dark backstage area.

No one was injured during this ride evacuation and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad continues to operate normally at Disneyland Park.

More on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Board the wildest ride in the wilderness if you dare! This beloved coaster has homes at Disneyland Park, Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom, Tokyo Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris. From Disney:

Streak through a haunted gold mine aboard a speeding train on this thrilling coaster-style ride Hang Onto Yer Hats! Legend has it that after gold was discovered in the 1850s, eerie incidents took place in the mine. Trains would take off and race through tunnels… by themselves. As you enter the cursed cavern, your train speeds up along the rickety track. Shoot under a booming waterfall and dodge a falling boulder from an unexpected landslide as you swoop around sharp turns and drop into desolate canyons. On this rip-roaring adventure, you may learn that some legends turn out to be true… How Scary Is it? Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is a fast rollercoaster-type attraction designed for kids and adults. However, some sections of this attraction are bumpy and take place in the dark.

A Bit of Disneyland Lore The miniature ghost town of Big Thunder that you roll past at the end of the attraction predates Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Originally named Rainbow Ridge, the town is one of several elements from the Rainbow Caverns Mine Train (later called Mine Train through Nature’s Wonderland) that transported Guests around Frontierland from 1956 to 1977.

Have you ever been taken backstage during a Disney Park ride evacuation?

