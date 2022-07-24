Beloved Animatronic Returns to DINOSAUR After Weeks Missing

Formerly Countdown to Extinction, DINOSAUR in DinoLand, U.S.A., at Disney’s Animal Kingdom opened in 1998. Though it often has a shorter wait time than the rest of the Park’s attractions, it has a devoted fanbase.

DINOSAUR has experienced its fair share of technical issues over the past few years, with multiple missing effects and broken animatronics. However, sometime in the past few weeks, the biggest DINOSAUR animatronic went missing.

The most prominent aspect of the DINOSAUR storyline is searching for the Iguanodon, who you’ll bring back for scientific research. You’re on the run from a meteor shower when a very different dinosaur finds you: the meat-eating Carnotaurus.

The Carnotaurus chases your Time Rover throughout the attraction, eventually popping out at you in giant animatronic form right before the DINOSAUR ride photo is taken.

For the past few weeks, the giant Carnotaurus has been broken, covered in mesh and tarp while the ride operates in B-Mode. Instead of the jump scare, Guests are greeted with a small Carnotaurus head on the wall.

But don’t worry Disney Park fans! A staff member at Inside the Magic can confirm that the Carnotaurus is back as of July 24.

DINOSAUR merchandise was recently pulled from shelves at Walt Disney World Resort, making concerned fans wonder if the 24-year-old ride is due for a retheme.

More on DINOSAUR

Travel back in time with your family on a special secret mission… as long as your family is at least 40-inches tall! From Disney:

Travel back in time on a perilous prehistoric race to rescue a dinosaur—before the meteor strikes. A Race Against Time A paleontologist recruits you for a secret mission to bring a 3.5-ton Iguanadon back to the present. There’s just one problem—the giant meteor that wiped out life on Earth is on the way! Board a rugged Time Rover vehicle and set off on a thrilling adventure through a primeval forest filled with life-like dinosaurs. Careen through unpredictable hairpin turns. Dart around a fearsome Velociraptor hunting for prey. Avoid the clutches of a Cearadactylus soaring overhead! As the clock counts down, fiery meteors crash down around you. Will you make your escape before the dinosaurs—and you—become extinct?

Have you ridden DINOSAUR without the Carnotaurus?