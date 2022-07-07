Amber Heard’s Criminal Investigation May Receive FBI Attention

The FBI could be getting involved with Amber Heard.

Amber Heard. who is known for her role as Mera in Aquaman (2018), just recently saw herself on the losing end of a nearly two-month court trial with Johnny Depp. As a result of the jury’s verdict on defamation, Ms Heard is ordered to pay Mr Depp a whopping $10.35 million while she will get just $2 million in damages, though she is appealing.

We previously shared that Amber Heard was under investigation for perjury in the country of Australia for a case back in 2015– when she was still with Johnny Depp– where she allegedly smuggled the couple’s two Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo, without quarantining the pets first.

She was charged with two counts of illegally importing the animals in July 2015, but the case was closed when she pled guilty to falsifying travel documents in a Gold Coast court in April 2016. However, it was given new life in 2021 when it was reported that Amber Heard was being investigated for perjury, or lying on the stand.

The Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment has now confirmed that Amber Heard is being investigated for the alleged crime and Newsweek just recently reported that the investigation could receive FBI attention.

The report reads:

“The FBI has yet to confirm it is helping the Australian authorities with the investigation. Retired FBI agent and attorney Bobby Chacon told the Law & Crime website—which reported the assistance, citing a source familiar with the matter—that an FBI agent’s involvement would not be unusual. “The FBI maintains an office in Canberra, and there are FBI agents permanently assigned to Australia [on a rotating basis],” Chacon told Law & Crime. “Part of their mission is liaison and assistance, so if the Australians needed something from here in the U.S. they would certainly contact the FBI’s Australia office and the FBI would likely assist.”

It has not been all bad news for Amber Heard, though.

The actress reportedly saw her screentime doubled for the upcoming Aquaman 2 film, starring alongside Jason Momoa. She also has reportedly been offered a multi-million dollar deal for a “revenge tell-all” book against Johnny Depp. She also could be getting some help from Elon Musk to pay her bond to Johnny Depp, more on that here.

What do you think of this investigation against Amber Heard? Let us know in the comments!