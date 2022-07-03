Juror Allegedly Lied, Amber Heard Moving to Strike Verdict vs. Johnny Depp

The legal battles between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are far from over.

A six-week defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard resulted in Mr Depp being awarded $10.35 million and Ms Heard being awarded just $2 million in damages.

Ever since the trial came to a close and the verdict was reached, Amber Heard has been vocal about her intentions to appeal the verdict and it seems that her legal team isn’t just pushing for the trial to be heard by the Court of Appeals, but for the verdict to be thrown out altogether. Heard claims the jury’s verdict against her was “excessive.”

“The jury’s verdict was obviously influenced by Mr. Depp’s pleas in the face of the Court’s preclusion of Ms. Heard’s introduction of evidence that Mr. Depp had, in fact, already been tried in the Court of his choice for committing not just one act of domestic abuse – all that was needed in this case for a defense verdict – but 12 acts of domestic violence, including sexual violence.”, states the text with which they intend to appeal the jury’s verdict.

In addition to the intention to appeal the case, Amber Heard and her legal team are questioning the court and one juror, in particular, who they say was not properly vetted by the court before serving on the jury team.

Amber Heard also claims that one juror, Juror 15, who served during the trial was not properly vetted by court officials because their listed birth year was 1945, but was “clearly born later.”

Juror 15 “was clearly born later than 1945. Publicly available information demonstrates that he appears to have been born in 1970,” the motion said. “This discrepancy raises the question whether Juror 15 actually received a summons for jury duty and was properly vetted by the court to serve on the jury.”

At this time, it is not clear if the court will consider the appeal.

As a result of the claims from Amber Heard, Johnny Depp lost his role in both Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts and Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. There have been rumors that Johnny Depp would return to Pirates of the Caribbean— after being replaced by Margot Robbie— but his spokesperson struck down those rumors and said they were false.

Amber Heard has reportedly seen her screentime doubled in the upcoming Aquaman 2 film alongside Jason Momoa and is considering a multi-million dollar deal for a “revenge tell-all book” against Johnny Depp, more on that here.

What do you think of this latest development in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case? Let us know in the comments.