An Earthquake Has Occurred Near Disneyland

While earthquakes are common in the State of California, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake — considered a moderate danger risk on the earthquake magnitude scale (the Richter Scale) — occurred near Disneyland Resort at 6:41 a.m. EST/3:41 a.m. PST today.

Although there was no damage reported in this case, earthquakes of this magnitude often cause minor damage to surrounding structures. Southern California news source, the Orange County Register, reported:

A small earthquake struck early Sunday morning, centered off the coast of Orange County. The magnitude-3.6 temblor was recorded at 3:41 a.m., about 14.5 miles southwest of Newport Beach, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and 15.5 miles southwest of Laguna Beach. It had a depth of nine kilometers.

Although today’s quake was nothing to be concerned about, a 2019 earthquake that registered 7.1 on the Richter Scale caused alarm at Disneyland Resort, although no permanent damage was sustained. At the time, ABC News 7 shared:

Visitors at Disneyland got a lot more than they bargained for on Friday night, they certainly felt it and even saw the direct impact from the temblor. One man noticed the lights swaying and calmly is heard saying “what the earthquake” as they keep swinging. The park evacuated people who were on the Millennium Falcon ride and it temporarily several other popular attractions including Space Mountain. Related: Ambulance Was Not Allowed to Respond to First Murder at Disneyland

A full list of incidents at Disneyland Resort can be found here.

Have you ever experienced an earthquake while vacationing in Anaheim, CA?

Visit the official Disney World website to plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district OR the official Disneyland website to plan your trip to Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — and the Downtown Disney District!