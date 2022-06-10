VIDEO: Guests Experience Tower of Terror With the Lights On

We all know that sometimes it may be a bit frustrating when a theme park attraction at Disney World breaks down. However, one unique and cool experience that can come of this is getting the chance to see a dark ride attraction — like Space Mountain or Dinosaur — with the lights on!

This really is an experience many Disney fans dream of so they can get a different look at the magic of behind these attractions. Well, some Guests got to ride Tower of Terror recently with the lights on for the entire ride!

Warning: The following video shows Tower of Terror with the lights on, which may ruin the magic for some.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is one of the most popular thrill rides located at Walt Disney World Resort. Inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Tower of Terror transports Guests to the Twilight Zone after boarding a maintenance service elevator.

On a recent visit to the Hollywood Tower Hotel, Guests got to experience the attraction with the lights on! TikTok user michellehusslein posted a video of the experience to social media, which you can see below or by clicking here.

In case you aren’t familiar, the official description of Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios reads:

Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era. Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since. Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone?

Have you ever ridden Tower of Terror with the lights on? Let us know in the comments below.