Bird’s Eye View Shows Demolition of Beloved Disney Dinner Show Building

In September 2020, the Walt Disney Company laid off thousands of Cast Members, including the iconic Spirit of Aloha performers at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Now, unfortunately, it seems these performers will never return to the dinner show as Disney has confirmed Spirit of Aloha will be permanently closing.

Disney’s Spirit of Aloha was a dinner show that offered Guests a cultural-inspired dining experience with music, a beautiful storyline, delicious food, and outdoor seating. Disney World described the show as:

Hula Dancing, Fire Dancing and More Celebrate the spirit of aloha with spellbinding dancers, drummers and a show-stopping fire-knife performer. Auntie Wini is hosting a fun-filled luau to say goodbye to one of the local girls who’s headed to the “mainland” for college—and you’re invited! In the open-air theater in Luau Cove, delight in enthralling traditions from Polynesia, including dances from Tahiti, Samoa, Tonga, New Zealand and Hawaii. An All-You-Care-to-Enjoy, Tropical Feast Settle in for platters of authentic Aloha pulled pork, Polynesian ribs, roasted chicken and seasonal vegetables. Savor fresh-cut fruit and a salad with ginger-lime dressing—and then polish your meal off by indulging in Pineapple Guava Cake and Chocolate Cake! Children’s favorites like Chicken Breast Nuggets with Tater Bites, cheese pizza, and either grilled chicken or fish of the day with rice and green beans are also available upon request on the limited kids menu. In addition to soft drinks, lemonade, coffee and other non-alcoholic beverages, Guests 21 years of age and up can enjoy beer and wine with their meals. For an added charge, indulge in a fruity cocktail—like the Pau Hana Punch served in a hand-carved coconut keepsake.

It wasn’t long ago that Walt Disney World began demolishing the Spirit of Aloha building. Now, we can see the current state of the retired dinner show building thanks to bioreconstruct on Twitter.

Bioreconstruct on Twitter shared an aerial photo of the current demolition of the Spirit of Aloha building at Disney’s Polynesian Resort as the dinner show will not be returning. Per bioreconstruct:

A nearly straight down aerial look at the demolition of Spirit of Aloha at Disney’s Polynesian Resort.

At this time, we are not sure what (if anything) will be replacing the beloved dinner show, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

If you are looking for a dinner show experience while visiting Walt Disney World, you can visit Hoop Dee Doo Review, which will officially be returning on June 23 at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.

Are you upset to see Disney demolishing Sprit of Aloha? Let us know in thee comments below.