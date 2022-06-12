Manager at Potato Head Restaurant Rescues Abused Boy, Father Facing Prison

An Orlando, Florida restaurant manager had a whirlwind day at work on New Year’s Day 2022. Flaviane Carvalho, the manager of Potato Head-themed Mrs. Potato Restaurant — which is a 20-minute drive from Walt Disney World Resort — noticed signs of physical abuse on a young customer, who turned out to be the 11-year-old stepson of 36-year-old Timothy Lee Wilson.

Carvalho wasted no time in providing assistance to the victim. As People Magazine noted:

…[the manager] noticed the boy was bruised, scraped and malnourished, and also that he was seated “secluded” from his parents and his sibling. She also noticed he was the only member of the family without a meal or beverage. “When Ms. Carvalho noticed injuries on the victim, she signaled to identify whether he was in need of help by holding up a sign out of the sight of Mr. Wilson, and he acknowledged that he did,” reads the statement.

People shared disturbing details from a search warrant that police obtained to search the Wilson family home:

…[it] revealed that “the victim was kept in a separate hotel room used for storage, away from Mr. Wilson, the victim’s mother, and the younger sibling,” according to the statement. Duct tape covered the peep hole to the boy’s room, the statement indicates. “He routinely was deprived of food and beverages, was made to do military-style exercises, hung upside down from a door by his neck and feet, and at one point, handcuffed to a dolly cart on Christmas Day,” the statement reads. “Officers recovered multiple items used as weapons — a bent metal pole, a wooden broom, a dolly cart, handcuffs, and ratchet straps used to tie the victim up.” Related: ‘Mandalorian’ Actor Facing Underage Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The jury in Wilson’s trial returned after just two hours of deliberation, finding him guilty on all 10 counts. Orlando WESH 2 News shared that he will be sentenced in Orange County, Florida on August 19, 2022.

The outlet also shared that the victim’s mother, Kristen Swann, 32, is facing two counts of felony child abuse after admitting that she was aware of the situation and did nothing to help her son.

Carvalho, who told WESH she was “used like a tool from God,” has been hailed as a hero. The National Heroes Day Twitter posted:

Flaviane Carvalho, a manager/server at a restaurant in Orlando, FL, saved an 11 year-old boy with two simple notes. Read the handful of words she wrote that saved his life: https://t.co/SWfcQZSeL2 #WhosYourHero #NationalHeroesDay (Photo: Sam Thomas/Orlando Sentinel) pic.twitter.com/R3x63iXhGi — National Heroes Day (@NatlHeroesDay) January 15, 2021

The Mrs. Potato Restaurant — and its extensive collection of Hasbro Potato Head toys — was previously featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, and has been voted one of the top 12 restaurants in Orlando.

