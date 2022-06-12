Lawyer Speaks Out on New Johnny Depp Court Case, Actor Accused of Assault

Just days after finishing up trial with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is heading back to court.

Inside the Magic reported yesterday that Johnny Depp would be heading back to court this summer on July 25, 2022, for another trial alleging the actor– known for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise– assaulted a crew member back in 2018.

The plaintiff in the case is Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, who worked as a location manager on Johnny Depp’s drama, City of Lies (2018). The lawsuit, which was officially filed in 2018, alleges that Depp assaulted Brooks while on the set of the film. Depp played the role of late Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detective Russell Poole, who is best known for his investigation of the 1997 death of The Notorious B.I.G., who was born Christopher Wallace.

Now, the lawyer who will represent Gregg Brooks has spoken out about the pending case. Lawyer Pat Harris has released the following statement:

“Brooks’ case is not about two Hollywood celebrities involved in a toxic relationship. It is about the assault of a hard-working film crew member by the star of the production.Mr. Brooks looks forward to his day in court.”

The lawsuit alleges that Johnny Depp was removed by his bodyguards after the incident and that he “smelled of alcohol.” Depp has previously responded to the suit, saying that Brooks “provoked” his actions and that the injuries sustained were a result of “self-defense.”

More On Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

A nearly two-month trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finally came to an end on June 1, 2022, resulting in a major victory for the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Depp was awarded $15 million while Amber Heard, who is best known for her role in Aquaman (2018), was given $2 million in compensatory damages. It has been reported that Ms Heard will appeal the ruling, meaning that the two could meet in court again, but the trial showed an overwhelming outpouring of support for Mr Depp.

Before the trial began, The Walt Disney Company reportedly turned its back on Johnny Depp. Depp played Captain Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

However, Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently confirmed that the latest installment in the franchise would feature Margot Robbie in the lead role and that there haven’t been any plans for Johnny Depp to make a return. In addition to Robbie, Dwayne Johnson has also been rumored as a potential replacement for Depp in the lead role of the franchise.

Despite those rumors, one former Disney Exec. recently told People Magazine that they believe we’ll see Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow yet again.

