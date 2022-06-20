This Secret Trick Will Help Decrease Your Haunted Mansion Wait Time

Filled with grim grinning ghosts, singing busts, wall-to-wall creeps, hot and cold running chills, and of course, the Ghost Host, the Haunted Mansion, located at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, draws in Guest after Guest as they visit the 999 happy haunts.

The Haunted Mansion is filled with a ton of secrets and Easter eggs and always tends to have a long line, but if you do this while in the stretching room, you will be able to save some time!

Next time you are walking into the stretching room, if you pick the correct wall to stand near, you will save some time once the chambers open. If you enter the room to the left of the fireplace, stay to the right wall. If you enter the room to the right of the fireplace, stay to the left wall.

The Mouselets shared this tip to TikTok, which you can see in the video below or by clicking here.

Although this trick won’t help eliminate time through the entire line, it will help beat some crowds out of the stretching room and help you get onto the ride slightly faster.

The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous realm of an eerie haunted estate, home to ghosts, ghouls and supernatural surprises. Glide past a casket-filled conservatory, Madame Leota’s chilling séance room and a ghostly graveyard of singing specters as you attempt to find your way out. Beware of hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may follow you home. Happy haunting!

