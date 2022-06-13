VIDEO: Guest Falls Off Railing and Face Plants On Main Street, U.S.A.

The Disney Parks have rules and regulations in place for the safety of both the Guests and Cast Members. One of these rules includes not sitting on top of the railings that are located throughout the Parks as someone could lose their balance and fall backward or forward, hitting their head and getting severely hurt.

Unfortunately, one child did not listen to the rule and proceeded to sit on top of a railing inside the Magic Kingdom hub, and ended up falling forward and face planting.

TikTok user mainstreetmagic1971 shared a video of the incident to social media. You can see the child sitting on the railing durning a performance of the Magic Kingdom Castle stage show (it is unclear as to when this video was taken and, therefore, it is unclear as to which version of the Castle stage show is on), when suddenly she looses her balance and falls forward, smacking her face against the concrete.

It is unclear as to what happened to the child as the video clip is short, but we hope she is okay.

Cast Members tend to come over the loud speaker, especially while Guests are waiting in queues, to remind them that the railings are not seats, and to please not sit on top of them.

For a full list of Walt Disney World’s rules and regulations, visit their official website here.