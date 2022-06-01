Guest Claims Disney Served Them Moldy Food at Luxury Restaurant

Though the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida may have a nearly-limitless selection of snacks, meals, and delicious treats, few compare to what can be found in the Resort’s second Park.
Everyone knows that EPCOT is the ideal destination when looking for unique and deliciously-authentic meals at the Walt Disney World Resort. While Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom all have their fair share of great places to eat, none of them beat EPCOT’s range and diversity.
One of the most famous restaurants in all of the Park has to be Le Cellier in EPCOT’s World Showcase. This restaurant can be found in the Canada Pavillion along with a collection of shops and Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360.
However, despite how acclaimed and sought-after this steakhouse is, quite a few Guests had some not-so-great things to say about it.
In a post shared on social media, one Guest discussed their “disappointing” experience at this “world-class” steakhouse. The Guest said that they thought what they were served did not meet the high price point of each item. Interestingly enough, a truly shocking experience was shared in the replies to this post. The comment reads as follows:
Last week my party of 8 had lunch at Cinderellas Royal Table. Kids got their grapes and cheese appetizers and started eating. One of the kids spit out a grape because it “tasted funny” and when we looked, there was mold on the grapes and stems. Looked at the other 3 bowls and 2 had mold as well. It was gross! Sent it back and the manager came out with all new bowls of grapes and cheese…
They had mold on them too! I couldn’t believe it…I would think that if you sent food out like that you would at least look at the bowls before bringing the replacement out.
At the end, they couldn’t get the checks right for the alcohol. My card was swiped 3 times (different tables checks) before they finally got my tab taken care of.
For a $600 lunch, I was extremely disappointed.
Some users chimed in under this post, sharing their thoughts and opinions on the restaurant. One user said, “Never had been fore until my last trip a few months back. My travel agent had been pushing us to go for years, read all the posts, watched all the videos, and finally made the reservation.
Apps great, entrees were ok. It did not live up to the hype and I think the hype ruined it for me. It’s a good steak, they cook it fine but if you live in an area with great steakhouses, it won’t compare.”
As you can read above, the Guest claims that they were served moldy food not once but twice, with other issues also popping up throughout the meal. This would certainly be an issue with even the smallest order at any of the quick service restaurants in Disney, let alone a steakhouse where Guests are spending $600 on lunch.
While Disney World employees are always eager to make things right for Guests who are unhappy, We are unsure how this situation was taken care of by Cast Members at the Restaurant.
Sensational Canadian Cuisine
Savor tender steaks, fresh seafood, cheesy poutine fries and other regional cuisine inspired by the provinces of Canada.
Under sweeping stone arches and flickering candle sconces, this sizzling steakhouse recalls the wine cellars of grand château-style hotels like Fairmont Le Château Frontenac and Fairmont Château Laurier.
Come lunch or dinner, begin your meal with tempting appetizers like Canadian cheddar cheese soup, a baby iceberg wedge salad and steamed mussels, before moving on to one of our signature entrées such as the “Le Cellier” filet mignon. And for a sweet ending to any meal, save room for maple crème brûlée or one of our other decadent desserts!
Guests 21 years of age and over can complement their meal with a fine Canadian wine, chosen from the vintages displayed in glass and wood cases surrounding the restaurant’s intimate interior. Traditional beer or specialty drinks are also available.
Head north to this celebrated cellar in the heart of the Canada Pavilion!
