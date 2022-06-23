Disney World Is Legally Allowed to Build a Nuclear Plant in Florida

When one thinks of Walt Disney World, the first things that come to mind are rides and attractions, meeting Disney characters, watching parades and other entertainment offerings, or even snacking on a sweet churro. Practically anything fun and magical, but definitely not a nuclear power plant.

According to a 1967 state law, Disney has been allowed, since then and to this day, to build a nuclear power plant, however unlikely it was for Walt Disney World Resort actually to try to use this right. In 2019, a bill before Florida lawmakers would’ve revoked this ability, but the motion died when the session ended in May.

A bill similar to the 2019 motion, which state Rep. Bruce Antone filed, D-Orlando, failed in 2013 when it never got a hearing in the committee it was assigned to.

Even if Disney decided to go nuclear, plans for a small nuclear plant might start at $1 billion and run up to $10 billion. That is why Disney is pursuing a vastly different alternative.

Disney is making efforts to shift to sustainable and renewable energies to power their Parks worldwide. Walt Disney World recently announced the construction of two new solar panel arrays to help the Park produce nearly half of its energy thanks to solar alternatives.

Disneyland Paris is making similar efforts. The Park recently started the second phase of its own plant of solar canopies, which will provide energy equivalent to the one consumed by a city of over 17,000 inhabitants. The solar canopies are being built throughout the several Guest parking lots at the Resort, meaning they will also provide additional Guest enhancements, including shade and shelter from direct sunlight, rain, or snow.

Apart from these efforts, Disney Parks worldwide are committed to making a difference by becoming more green by aiming to send “zero waste” to landfills by 2030, which means most of the thrown away food and scraps at Disney Parks are now becoming compost!

The 1967 state law that created Disney’s quasi-government, Reedy Creek, shows how much political leverage Disney had at the time as the company was considering whether to develop another theme park and build the Magic Kingdom in 1971.

Reedy Creek has recently been in the eye of the storm, amid a political battle between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney, with the Florida Government trying to take over Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The Florida Gov. claimed he is working on a proposal that likely will be considered by the Legislature after the November elections.

