“These Movies Suck,” Fans Cry Popular Superhero Franchise “Needs Reset”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, and the X-Men franchise offer mind-blowing experiences for viewers of all ages, but fans have had it with DC and the recent mistreatments of the “Snyderverse” and more.

The DC universe of films and television fell apart under the control of Warner Bros., releasing controversial versions of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad (2016) and Joss Whedon’s Justice League (2017), both of which gained a cult following that demanded a re-edit of the films.

The spawn of #RestoretheSnyderVerse revolutionized the internet after reported online bots caused Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) and Army of the Dead (2022) to win honorary awards at the 2022 Oscars.

The name of Bruce Wayne/Batman (“Caped Crusader”/”Dark Knight”), Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Flash, Cyborg, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, Green Arrow, Joker, Shazam!, Lex Luthor, Lois Lane, and Clark Kent/Superman have earned a tampered reputation following countless controversies concerning Warner Bros. executives and the reported mistreatment of various actors, including Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot during director Joss Whedon’s takeover of Justice League.

Now, fans are voting in a recent social media post that the DC universe gets the ax:

Delete one universe

Fans quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts, and the DCEU is the white elephant in the room:

DCEU definitely need a reset

Both cast and movies of dc are WTF

Every dc movie becomes a embarassment to Comic Book culture directly or indirectly

DCEU definitely need a reset

Both cast and movies of dc are WTF

Every dc movie becomes a embarassment to Comic Book culture directly or indirectly — KickingOff LEGION Era (@NoWayHome007) May 31, 2022

Another fan writes:

DC obviously, well, unless discovery fixes them

DC obviously, well, unless discovery fixes them — SnakeForce (@SnakeForce) June 6, 2022

One fan shares:

DCEU. They’re deleting it themselves so we shouldn’t even think twice

DCEU. They're deleting it themselves so we shouldn't even think twice😂 — AathCricketer (@son_of_india888) June 6, 2022

While we’re not trying to nitpick any comments, it’s clear that fans feel passionate about recent DC projects. Nonetheless, others argue that countless animated series and films from the DC comics are incredibly underrated and deserve more attention.

Whatever the choice may be, getting to put your two cents in about popular franchises is always a fun treat.

Henry Cavill Back as Superman?

The DC Extended Universe has unfortunately fallen into disarray following the hasty canceling of Zack Snyder’s countless films while Warner Bros. underwent a historic merger. Insiders are claiming that Henry Cavill’s Superman is “needed” now more than ever to save the DC universe.

Superman is undoubtedly the superhero of the world, gaining massive popularity since the inception of Clark Kent during the height of the Great Depression. Without Superman filling the box office year after year, beloved DC fans have fallen into trenches while waiting for Kal-El to return to the skies.

Now, with Discovery merging with Warner Bros. and completely revamping the film department, and flushing out the creative teams at DC, insiders are reporting that Henry Cavill’s Superman could be coming back and is “needed” to save the DCEU:

An anonymous DC studio insider says Henry Cavill’s #Superman is needed for a DCEU revival. “They need to get a f—ing Superman movie off the ground, and if the plan is a shared universe, a Cavill-led Superman needs to be the focal point.”

An anonymous DC studio insider says Henry Cavill's #Superman is needed for a DCEU revival. "They need to get a f—ing Superman movie off the ground, and if the plan is a shared universe, a Cavill-led Superman needs to be the focal point."

https://t.co/HzszHJltHK pic.twitter.com/UAtYxl7uy2 — Screen Rant (@screenrant) June 3, 2022

The above report includes a quote from a Hollywood insider concerning David Zaslav’s team rather than a quote from Zaslav himself. Nonetheless, Henry Cavill’s name is back with Superman.

While rumors have circulated that Cavill could return to the role of Superman, it’s clear that Warner Bros. is revitalizing its DC film universe. Something big is brewing for Henry Cavill.

Should the DC Universe be deleted? Comment below!