Cast Members Seen Physically Pushing Broken Disney Attraction Vehicle

The Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover is a popular attraction at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

In case you aren’t familiar, the ride takes Guests on the grand circle tour of Tomorrowland, allowing them to see the different attractions located inside the land — including Space Mountain, Carousel of Progress, and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin — as well as getting the chance to people watch from the highway in the sky.

On a recent trip to Magic Kingdom, Guests were in for a surprise when they saw Cast Members having to physically push the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover as the ride broke down.

One Guest took a photo of the incident, captioning it “People powered people mover” and sharing it to Reddit.

It is unclear as to what technical difficulties Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover was experiencing but it seems the ride is fixed at the time of publication.

More on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover

The official Walt Disney World website describes this Tomorrowland attraction as:

Board an elevated tram for a leisurely voyage through Tomorrowland. During your narrated tour, go behind the scenes of attractions like Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, Space Mountain and Mickey’s Star Traders retail shop. See architectural models of Progress City, the prototype for Epcot. You’ll enjoy amazing up-close views of the park from a unique vantage point.

Have you ever ridden the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover? Have you ever gotten stuck on it? Let us know in the comments below.