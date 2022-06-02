VIDEO: Trapped Disney World Guest Experiences Ride Without Screens, Says “Disney Sucks”

Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear is headed to theaters on June 17, bringing new attention to the beloved Toy Story (1995) character. Tim Allen’s original toy Buzz Lightyear will come to life with Chris Evans portraying the real astronaut that inspired the toy.

At Walt Disney World Resort, Guests can meet Buzz Lightyear himself in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom and in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! They also have the chance to experience Buzz’s unique attraction: Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin.

This slow-moving dark ride, which opened in 1998, allows Guests to shoot lasers at space aliens, living inside their own space ranger adventure! It utilizes a mix of real practical props and screens to immerse Guests in Buzz’s world.

However, one recent Walt Disney World Guest had a less-than-magical experience aboard Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin. TikTok user @mackeymcgowan shared a video of himself stuck on the ride after it broke down.

In the video, Guests get a rare glimpse of Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin with the lights on, and all of the screens surrounding the ride vehicles are off. If you didn’t recognize the ride vehicle, you’d think the Guest was sitting in a plain white room!

“Disney sucks,” the Guest wrote in the caption, disappointed he wasn’t able to fully experience Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin.

More on Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin

This iconic Toy Story ride opened at Walt Disney World in 1998. Similar attractions have existed at every Disney Park around the world: Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters at Tokyo Disneyland, Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters at Disneyland Resort, Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast at Disneyland Paris, Buzz Lightyear Planet Rescue at Shanghai Disneyland, and Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters at Hong Kong Disneyland, which closed in 2017 to make way for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle!. From Disney:

Fire your laser to earn points and defeat the Evil Emperor Zurg as you journey through a galactic space battle. Not Today, Zurg!

Buzz Lightyear’s arch-nemesis from Toy Story 2 is stealing batteries from helpless toys to power a new weapon of destruction. Become a Junior Space Ranger and help stop Zurg! Board your XP-37 star cruiser and voyage deep into the Gamma Quadrant, where you’ll take aim at the glowing “Z” targets with your infrared laser cannon. Use your cruiser’s joystick to spin a full 360 degrees, so you can blast all the targets in sight. Do you have what it takes to stop Zurg and his rampaging robot army before it’s too late? The fate of the universe is in your hands!

What’s your high score on Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin? Have you ever scored 999,999 to become a Galactic Hero?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.