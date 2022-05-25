VIDEO: Guests Try to Wrangle Rat Running Down Parade Route at Disneyland!

Sometimes, Mickey and Minnie Mouse aren’t our only rodent friends at Disneyland!

This week, TikTok user Karen Coronado (@coronakaren) shared a video of a few Guests attempting to wrangle a rat running down the pavement ahead of the Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland Park. She wrote:

Mickey was running late to the parade. #disney#disneyland#electricparade

Commenters were quick to joke that the rat looked more like Remy from Ratatouille (2007). “He’s tryna go to work,” @its.splendaa wrote.

In the video, Guests waiting for the parade remain mostly seated and calm while they laugh at the rodent running away from the men shooing it. User @dulce.ortega12 wrote, “Yet no one moves because they don’t want to loose their spot lol.”

Of course, a single rat at an outdoor theme Park isn’t unusual, and the Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland went on as scheduled.

More on the Main Street Electrical Parade

The Main Street Electrical Parade is a dazzling experience beloved by Guests of all ages. The decades-old classic nighttime parade returned to Disneyland Resort in April, with some updates to celebrate the parade’s 50 birthday that reflect modern technology and Disney characters. From Disney:

Watch over a half million lights sparkle as this spectacular pageant comes home for its 50th anniversary of nighttime magic and imagination! Lighting Up the Night Led by the iconic train and drum unit featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy—the Main Street Electrical Parade fills the street with iconic music, sparkling displays and fantastic floats depicting scenes from movies like Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, along with charming and whimsical Elliot the Dragon from Disney’s classic Pete’s Dragon. New to the parade for its 50th anniversary is a magnificent grand finale float that celebrates the theme of togetherness, reflected in a design that brings together characters and moments from more than a dozen beloved Disney and Pixar stories. These stylized scenes—interpreted in thousands of sparkling lights and electro-synthe-magnetic musical sound—bring to light classic and contemporary favorites such as Encanto, The Jungle Book, Raya and the Last Dragon, The Princess and the Frog, Coco, Mulan and more. Inspired by both the design of classic Main Street Electrical Parade floats and Disney Legend Mary Blair’s art style on “it’s a small world,” the new grand finale float is one of the longest and grandest in the parade’s 50-year history! Over the past 50 years, generations of Guests have gathered to bask in the magical glow of this pageant. Be sure to catch it! The Main Street Electrical Parade will be available for a limited time at Disneyland Park. Related: Main Street Electrical Parade Is Returning, But Fans Wish It Was to Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom

