Massive Rat Spotted Running Through Beloved Disney Attraction

There are many beloved characters in the wide world of Disney.

From Mickey Mouse and his friends, to Disney Princesses, to popular Disney Pixar stars, there are plenty of Disney characters to fall in love with and to meet in both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

However, that does not mean that every interaction is one that Disney necessarily meant to happen.

Disneyland Guests recently spotted a rat at a beloved attraction in Disneyland Park and this time, it was not Remy from Ratatouille (2007).

TikTok user @mariobrxh recently posted a video of the Astro Orbiter where we can see a furry friend has made their way inside the ride area.

Disneyland’s official description of the Astro Orbiter reads:

Blast Off! Climb into a retro 3-passenger spaceship and prepare for launch! Hold on tight as your rocket levitates into the air and revolves around a galaxy of planets—inspired by centuries-old astronomical designs—as the sights and sounds of Tomorrowland whizz by below. Steer Through Space As the commander of your own rocket, you’re in control. Direct how high you fly by pulling or pushing the lever inside the ship.

This isn’t the only wild animal sighting to take place at a Disney Park. Guests have reported multiple sightings of snakes and alligators at Walt Disney World Resort.

What do you think of this spotting at Disneyland Park? Let us know in the comments!

