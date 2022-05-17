Universal Adds Large Upcharge to Halloween Event

One of the most popular events at Universal Orlando Resort is Halloween Horror Nights. During the spooky season of the year, Universal transforms Universal Studios Florida (in most cases) into a horror zone. Guests often get to experience 10 haunted houses as well as five different scare zones.

Last year was the 30th year for the event, and after not having it last year due to the pandemic, Guests flocked back to get spooked. There were ten haunted houses, five scare zones, and a tonne of booths that offer delicious and exclusive treats and drinks for Guests. Typically, the event is filled with horror and fun, sending Guests’ heart rates racing.

Guests were able to enjoy five terrifying scare zones as well as amazing haunted houses. The classic Halloween film Beetlejuice came to life, as well as Netflix’s Haunting of Hill House. We also saw amazing original houses such as Wicked Growth and Puppet Theatre, to name a few. With ten haunted houses to enjoy, Guests had plenty of options to experience the thrill. The worst thing about Halloween Horror Nights, however, is that it has to end. Single-day tickets are currently on sale, but now, so are Express Passes.

The starting price is $89.99 for Express Passes, which is what Guests can purchase to skip the line for the houses. The pass can go up as high as $189.99 this season. Last season, however, tickets for Express Pass were only $69.99, so that means there is already a $20.00 increase for the passes. It should be known that these do not give Guests access to Halloween Horror Nights, and a separate ticket must be purchased.

Below are all of the dates Halloween Horror Nights 2022 will be in operation:

Sept. 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 28, 29, 30

Oct. 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31

Speculation maps show that the following houses may be present at this year’s event. Please note this is speculative.

Candyman

The Evil Dead

La Llorona

Scarecrow

An American Werewolf in London

Universal Monsters The Mummy vs. Wolfman

The Weeknd

Killer Klowns from Outer Space 2

Terror Tram: Hollywood Harry

We have also seen the Halloween Horror Nights account share a lot of Scream references, and with the new film having recently debuted, perhaps this could be a hint for another house.

As we noted, Universal leaked part of their Halloween Horror Nights event. On their site, the header image, which shows a haunted house featuring three Classic Universal Monsters in Dracula, Wolfman, and The Mummy has since been deleted.

The haunted house, titled Universal Monsters Legends Collide, is the first look at any haunted house IP that we’ve gotten this year. While Universal hasn’t confirmed that the house will be in Universal Studios Hollywood, it would seem like a safe bet to assume that this will be one of the offerings at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

Update: Universal has since confirmed the theme of this years Halloween Horror Nights:

Universal Monsters: Legends Collide If you thought one Universal Monster was scary, how about three? Better summon your scream squad, ‘cause you’re about to get caught in the middle of an epic battle between The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, together for the first time ever. Their mission: To find the amulet that will break their curse. And they’ll destroy anyone who gets in their way.

More on Universal Orlando Resort

At the moment, Revenge of the Mummy is also under a massive refurbishment at Universal Studios Florida. That being said, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a 2025 opening date.

Are you planning on attending Halloween Horror Nights this year?

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies!

At Universal Studios Hollywood Guests can enjoy WaterWorld, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Super Silly Fun Land, Silly Swirly Fun Ride, Kung Fu Panda Adventure, Universal’s Animal Actors, Special Effects Show, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, The Simpsons Ride, Studio Tour, Jurassic World — The Ride, Revenge of the Mummy — The Ride, Transformers: The Ride-3D, and more!