Mike Myers Makes Epic Surprise Return as Shrek

Arguably, one of the most iconic films ever created by DreamWorks is the enchanting franchise that is Shrek. Shrek (2001), Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007), and Shrek Forever After (2010) are four of the most popular animated movies by the company, with the Christmas television special Shrek the Halls (2007) and the Halloween television special Scared Shrekless (2010) also acting as a yearly staple.

Shrek stars Mike Myers (Shrek), Cameron Diaz (Fiona), Eddie Murphy (Donkey), Julie Andrews (Queen), Antonio Banderas (Puss and Boots), and more with iconic music such as “All Star” by Smash Mouth filling the minds and musical souls of viewers everywhere. Shrek 5 is reportedly in development, but today, we just got some onion-shattering news!

Mike Myers has been actively promoting his new Netflix series, The Pentaverate. The show is explained as “What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist (Mike Myers) finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!”

As Myers often does, we see the actor play various roles in the show (eight to be exact), one of which is Shrek! The scene occurs in one of the episodes and it incredibly jarring, yet the dream of any Shrek lover out there. Shrek appears not in his animated form as many of us are used to but rather, his costumed form, much like Guests at Universal Orlando Resort might see. Shrek saved Myer’s character in the scene, which you can see below thanks to mod r/pentaverate (@Papapishu). Please be advised the Tweet’s language may not be age-appropriate. Viewer discretion is advised.

mike myers still f***in got it

mike myers still fuckin got it pic.twitter.com/yk9EzxUnMV — mod of r/pentaverate (@Papapishu) May 7, 2022

The show stars Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, and Lydia West. Jeremy Irons narrates the series. Needless to say, Shrek lovers everywhere were ecstatic to see that cameo.

More on Shrek at Universal Orlando Resort

On October 6, we received the tragic news that Shrek 4-D would be shutting its doors forever. Shrek 4-D is one of the first attractions that Guests are able to visit when they enter Universal Orlando Resort and was created in 2003 after the success of Shrek in 2001. Universal Studios Florida, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Universal Studios Japan would all open the attraction in 2003, and later in 2010, Universal Studios Singapore joined in.

In 2017, we saw Universal Studios Hollywood close down the attraction, and replace it with Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor’s Quest attraction is located in the theater. That being said, it has not been confirmed what will take over the theater after the attraction shuts down, but considering the location of the attraction is front and center in the Park, it seems likely that something new will one day come in its place.

We know that Epic Universe will be utilizing a lot of DreamWorks IP, so perhaps we will see another DreamWorks attraction in place of Shrek 4-D as Universal continues to highlight those specific films.

The Shrek and Donkey meet and greet location that can be found at Universal Studios Florida will seemingly continue to live on, so Shrek fans can still get their fix.

While nothing has been officially announced by the team at Universal, recent photos and videos seem to heavily imply a Minions retheme for Shrek 4-D. Universal Orlando already has a Minion-themed ride with Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, a motion simulator-based attraction.

At the moment, Revenge of the Mummy is also under a massive refurbishment at Universal Studios Florida. That being said, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some amazing attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on.

How do you feel about Shrek returning to the big screen in this Netflix series?