Airline, Internet Launch Desperate Search For Disney Guest’s “Missed Connection”

If you’ve ever missed a potential love connection in a public place, there’s very little doubt that you know how stressful it can be wondering if you’ve somehow lost out on discovering the love of your life.

Recently, one Walt Disney World Resort Guest named Hannah found herself interested in a man on her JetBlue flight from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK). However, Hannah didn’t get his name or number during her trip.

Instagram account Overheard New York has been following Hannah’s entire saga, doing their part to use the power of the internet to find Hannah’s potential love interest. In a recent roundup of events, Overheard New York posted:

In Hannah’s initial message about her missed connection, she noted some identifying features, such as the fact that “he had light brown curly hair, a short beard, and light eyes, had a tan, lead build” and that he “was wearing a mauve/pink hoodie and khaki shorts, watching the show Russian Doll on Netflix.”

Hannah also noted that she is 4’11, ordered a ginger ale, and was carrying “a light pink backpack with a Disney World button on it that said Happy Birthday Hannah.”

Overheard New York shared Hannah’s DM with their followers, only to be met with no leads — until JetBlue themselves got involved.

After being tagged and seeing the tale, the airline wrote, “We can’t resist a love connection. Let us see what we can do. Can Hannah please DM us her confirmation code?”

JetBlue and Hannah connected and the airline has reached out to the individual in question. At this time, however, they have not heard back from him. Their last message to Hannah reads:

Hi Hannah! Thanks for reaching back out. We did reach out to your seatmate’s travel partner, but we did not hear back. Unfortunately, without permission, we are not able to give out personal information of our customers. We will certainly let you know if there are any updates.

Hannah told Overheard New York, “Probably the last update…it was an incredible effort though.”

There is, however, always the potential that the male traveler will reach out to the airline at a later date — or that he will see the many social media posts regarding the situation!

