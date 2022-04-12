Couple Gets Married in Middle of Magic Kingdom Crowds, Signs License on Trash Can

Walt Disney World Resort is known as the “most magical place on earth.”

It’s not just about the attractions. It’s about the magical nighttime spectaculars, the beautiful sights, the attention to detail, and so much more that pulls Walt Disney World together.

Because of the magic that so many feel while in Disney World, it should come as no surprise that thousands of couples celebrate their momentous occasions– like weddings, engagements, and anniversaries– while visiting the Disney Parks.

Recently, a couple shared an interesting video while at Magic Kingdom.

TikTok user @disneywithhalee posted a video of the couple who forgot to bring their marriage license to their actual wedding, so they ended up signing the certificate on a trash can in Magic Kingdom.

Technically speaking, this would mean that the couple was married while in Walt Disney World Resort, wouldn’t it?

Just recently, all of Magic Kingdom shut down for a wedding. In addition, it should be noted that Disney Fairytale Weddings allows Guests to plan their dream wedding at the Disney Parks and places beyond, as well.

What do you think of this couple’s marriage license signing? Let us know in the comments!

