Former Playboy Bunny Goes Viral After Sharing Video at Disney

Disney Park Guests shouldn’t be shocked when they see celebrities attending the theme parks, either. Celebrity sightings aren’t rare at all at the beloved Disney Parks and it seems another celebrity just recently made a visit to Disneyland.

Holly Madison, an American model and television personality, recently shared a video on her TikTok exploring many places around Disneyland, including one of the most exclusive sites in the Park. The video has since received nearly 200,ooo views and 14.8K likes.

Madison came to fame during her time in the Playboy Mansion as one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends. After reflecting on her time there, Madison said that her feelings for Hefner were attributable to Stockholm syndrome. After breaking up with Hefner in 2008, Madison would go on to appear in the E! reality television show The Girls Next Door and her own series, Holly’s World. She also had a brief run in Dancing with the Stars, but was injured and subsequently voted off.

In the video, Madison shows many delectable treats that she is enjoying at Disneyland, including some in Club 33.

Madison has not been shy about her love of Disney and even shared photos of her new Disney dream home a few years ago.

Club 33 was started by Walt Disney himself for his own business ventures. Now, Guests can pay a very high price to step into the space. Members must pay $33,000 to join as well as the annual fee of $15,000. Celebrities such as Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Taylor, Christina Aguilera, and Elton John are all rumored to be members of the exclusive club, but very little is known about membership except by the very short list of members.

For those who are wondering where Club 33 is located, you’ve likely passed it while walking around Disneyland Park and never noticed. The two-story club is located in New Orleans Square just past the entrance to Pirates of the Caribbean.

