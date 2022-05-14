Fans Worried Part of Disney Ride Is Gone For Good After Going Missing

One Disney fan sparked a discussion after asking why an element of a Disney ride has been missing.

There are few rides or attractions as iconic and legendary as Pirates of the Caribbean. Found in the Adventureland section of Magic Kingdom, Pirates of the Caribbean continues the swashbuckling pirate adventure that originally started in the Disneyland Resort.

While the ride differed quite a bit from the original version, Disney World Guests still absolutely love this attraction and everything it has to offer, despite it being shorter. The ride has a long history of additions and changes, most notably being the “bride auction” scene which was changed.

Instead of brides being auctioned, the “Redd” character is seen at the center of the scene holding her own among all the other pirates. This was done to be more inclusive as well as promote a less adult-oriented scene for riders of all ages to enjoy.

The ride also has been changed in other ways as more films from the mega-successful Pirates of the Caribbean franchise have been released. We saw mermaid skeletons and props from 2011’s On Stranger Tides make their way into the ride, though this did not last for long. One of the more peculiar additions to the ride was the infamous fog wall that Guests pass through at the beginning of the ride.

Here, Guests would pass under a projected image of Davy Jones as they can hear the chilling “dead men tell no tales” phrase that has become synonymous with the franchise. Unfortunately, this effect has been either turned off or stopped working and fans have noticed.

A discussion online centered around this very element f the ride, with some users asking why it has yet to return. The post was shared with the caption, “does anyone KNOW why the Davy Jones mist hologram hasn’t returned to pirates of the Caribbean?”. One user said, “I feel like the projections never worked as well as they wanted but man, I LOVED the haunting music in that part, and the skeleton”.

Another said they were so sad to see it gone, as it was “their favorite part”. One said, “It’s gone forever. WDW and DL’s were both removed/deactivated when they redid the auction scene. WDW also had the mermaid part removed too, while DL also got the extra skeleton gag added”.

One user actually shared a convincing reason for the removal of the element but we cannot verify the actual information:

Fire Marshal ordered it removed due to it causing constant false fire alarms. The company that made the fog screen had also gone out of business so the parts to fix it were no longer available.

Whatever the reason was, we miss this effect in the ride and hope to one day see at least a similar effect put back in its place. You can read more on the history of the changes on this ride as well as others by clicking here.

More on Pirates of the Caribbean

A Pirate’s Life for You

Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, “Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town. Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow, from The Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!

What’s your favorite part of this ride?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

At Magic Kingdom there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and soon Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire will return. You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Rope drop the Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!