Disney World Confirms Changes Coming to Multiple Rides For Limited Time

Last year, Disney World was unable to host Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party due to the ongoing pandemic. To replace the fan-favorite party, Walt Disney World Resort brought Guests a brand-new Disney After Hours event at Magic Kingdom called Disney After Hours BOO BASH.

Disney After Hours Boo Bash received a ton of backlash due to pricing, however, the event still completely sold out last year. The good news is that this year, Disney World has just announced that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return to Magic Kingdom this Halloween season!

And along with Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Disney has confirmed that fan-favorite offerings will also return to the Parks, including “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular”, trick-or-treating, and more.

On select nights from August 12-October 31, 2022, Guests will be able to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party after normal Park hours, beginning at 7 p.m. to midnight. While attending the party, Guests will be able to see popular Disney Parks rides transform into new experiences thanks to the Halloween overlays.

In the past, we have seen overlays take over rides such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, and Mad Tea Party. This year, we will see these overlays return to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party as Disney Parks Blog shared:

Overlays themed for the occasion will return to several popular Magic Kingdom attractions: Space Mountain, Mad Tea Party, Pirates of the Caribbean and Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor.

Tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will be available for purchase beginning on May 18. Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels can begin purchasing tickets as early as May 12.

Ticket prices will range from $109 – $199. The event dates are as follows:

August : 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30

: 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30 September : 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 30

: 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 30 October: 2, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30, 31

Are you excited to see Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party return to Disney World this year? Let us know in the comments below.