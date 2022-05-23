Disney Guest Gets Trapped Inside Attraction, Incident Caught on Video

Recently, a Disney World Guest got trapped inside the rotating theater of Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress at Magic Kingdom and caught the incident on video.

Walt Disney and WED Enterprises teamed up and created what is now the longest-running stage show in American theater history. Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress was originally created as the prime feature of the General Electric Pavilion for the 1964 New York World’s Fair, but is now located in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Guests are able to enter the rotating theater and follow an American family over four generations of progress and watch technology transform their lives.

On a recent evening, a Disney World Guest got trapped inside the rotating theater.

In a video posted to TikTok, a Disney World Guest says she went back inside the theater to look for her sunglasses when suddenly the doors closed and the lights went off.

“I came in here to find my sunglasses and the doors are closed and I can’t get out,” the TikToker said. “And my sunglasses are no where to be seen and I’m low key freaking out right now because I can’t get out.”

In the comments section of the video, the TikToker confirmed she was able to get out of the theater eventually, and that she found her sunglasses.

“The ride had ended and I left, and realized I left my sunglasses. So I ran back in and then the doors closed, and then the lights turned off:),” the TikToker wrote.

The TikToker also commented, saying, “I got out guys it’s okay! The second the doors opened I sprinted out:) and I found my sunglasses😎”.

More on Carousel of Progress

The official description listed on the Walt Disney World website reads:

Travel through the 20th century and marvel at the evolution of technology during this classic Audio-Animatronics show. Follow an American family over 4 generations of progress and watch technology transform their lives. During each era, learn how the technological marvels of the day made life more comfortable—and paved the way for unimaginable innovations. Discover how gas lamps, the hand-cranked washing machine and gramophone made the pre-electric era a breeze. Watch the advent of electricity give rise to modern conveniences like the electric iron, the radio—and the simple, revolutionary light bulb. See how the automatic dishwasher and television set transformed the American household. Today’s high-tech marvels include virtual-reality games, high-definition televisions and voice-activated household appliances. Imagine the wonders the next hundred years may bring!

Have you ever been trapped inside Carousel of Progress? Let us know in the comments below.