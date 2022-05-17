Ex-Disney Employee Arrested After Threatening to Blow Up Cinderella Castle

A man was arrested after a potentially dangerous situation at “The Most Magical Place on Earth”.

As reported by Fox35 Orlando, a man was arrested yesterday at the U.S.-Canada border after allegedly making a bomb threat against the Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The 22-year-old Canadian issued the threat several years ago and was just now arrested as he had an outstanding warrant.

Matthew Carney was arrested Monday, May 16 at the Ogdensburg, New York, Port of Entry, CBP said in a news release. After the outstanding warrant was confirmed out of Florida, Carney was transferred to Ogdensburg Police Department and where he currently resides in the custody of St. Lawrence Sheriff’s Office. According to the incident report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Carney, then 19, told a Walt Disney World security guard outside the Magic Kingdom Parl that “I have a bomb” and that “I am going to blow up the castle.”

This occurred in 2019 and Carney was 19 years old at the time.

After this potentially dangerous and possibly fatal situation unfolded, the security guard brought Carney to her manager where he again made the same statement about having a bomb and wanting to “blow up the castle,” the report stated. The manager noted that Carney “had a straight face, was not laughing, and appeared to be serious while making these statements.”

Possibly the most shocking part of this entire story is that, according to that motion, Carney was part of Disney’s internship program while the alleged incident occurred. The motion also claims that Carney had “no knowledge” of an outstanding warrant, had no knowledge of the delayed filing by the State Attorney’s Office.

Late Tuesday, a lawyer representing Carney filed a motion for her client to have released on his own recognizance.

