Disney Nearly Prevents Guest From Attending Guardians’ Cosmic Rewind Preview

As Walt Disney World prepares for the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, Cast Members, Annual Passholders, and DVC members alike have been excitedly attending previews of the upcoming attraction.

The ride, described by Disney Imagineers as a Haunted Mansion-style vehicle on a roller coaster track, officially opens on May 27. It features cars that can rotate completely and go backwards for an electrifying, immersive experience.

However, as previews have gone on, a Twitter user reported that Disney almost prevented them from attending their scheduled Disney Vacation Club preview of Cosmic Rewind.

When reserving a preview time with Disney Vacation Club, Guests are promised a Park reservation at EPCOT for the day of their preview. They do still need valid Park admission, whether via an Annual Pass or a purchased single/multi-day ticket.

Though many DVC members are Annual Passholders, members who aren’t already Passholders or Florida Residents cannot purchase a new Annual Pass at this time due to restrictions put in place during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

When Twitter user Shaun Ranks the Mouse was preparing to travel from Seattle to Orlando for their DVC preview, they realized he could not purchase any Park ticket for the day their preview was scheduled. Though their preview slot automatically granted them a Park Pass reservation, they still needed to purchase a Park ticket. However, since new Park Pass reservations were not available for EPCOT or any Park on that day, the system would not allow them to purchase a ticket.

They wrote:

Time for a WDW Park Reservation story. I have a DVC Cosmic Rewind preview for May 9th. As part of the preview, park reservations are included & the preview states clearly you do NOT need to book a park reservation for this event. Since WDW is not currently selling APs, I went to purchase a 1-day ticket for this preview. However, all 4 parks do not have any availability for the 9th (for ticket holders OR resort guests, which I am one), thus I am not even able to PURCHASE a ticket, despite NOT needing a park reservation. Attempted to buy a 2-day ticket starting on May 6th or 7th to avoid this issue, but you cannot even buy a multi-day ticket if ANY of the 5+ days ahead are sold out. At DL, you can still buy tickets w/o a ressie. So now I have a Cosmic Rewind Preview that I cannot even buy a ticket for. I’m speechless.

In further replies, Shaun clarified that he attempted contacting Disney Customer Service, as well as a phone number listed on his preview email and even tried to speak to the Disney Vacation Club Guide who sold him his contract, but no one at Disney could offer a solution:

I’ve tried both already. No avail on either, crazy enough.

Disney Customer Service Representatives reportedly suggested to Shaun that he show up the day of his reservation and attempt to purchase a ticket at the gate. Often, new reservations are available the day of due to cancellations, but they were reluctant, given that they plan to fly from Seattle for the preview:

Not a bad idea but I live in Seattle. Flying across the country for a hope that Guest Services can help is nerve-wracking.

Shaun updated a few hours later that thanks to a Cast Member friend, he was able to secure an undated 1-day ticket into the Park and will be able to attend his Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind preview after all. While this is a happy ending, it left him and others wondering — how many others has Disney left stranded in this situation?

Their final update:

I was personally able to find an alternate solution, thanks to the incrediblely awesome @Starport97. I’m excited about my Cosmic Rewind Preview. But its absurd to me that this situation requires loopholes and/or friend hook-ups to get around it. This is another example of Disney not only not caring about their customers, but not even thinking twice to avoid potential issues. Let alone the complete lack of problem-solving when the issue was presented to them. I’m sorry to everyone else that shared the same story I had & isn’t getting any help from Disney.

Have you attended a preview of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind? Let us know what you thought in the comments.