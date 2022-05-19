Disney Guests Cancel Vacation Plans Due to Complex System

It seems that the Walt Disney World vacation experience is becoming a little too complicated for some Guests.

For those who have ever vacationed in Disney World, you know that although it is a fun trip, it is often not a relaxing one. With Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, two water parks, Disney Springs, and more, there is so much to do that you will likely be planning your next vacation before you leave to ensure you will be able to see what you missed shortly after.

Before the pandemic, Guests had to book their hotel, buy tickets, and reserve FastPasses if they wanted to use them (free of charge). If they wanted to make dining reservations, that could be done as well. Ever since the pandemic, things have changed. Now, Guests must deal with a whole new onslaught of steps to ensure they can enjoy their vacation.

After you buy a ticket, Guests must make a Disney Park Pass reservation on the My Disney Experience app for a theme park of their choice. Without a reservation, Guests will not be able to enter a Park, so this is crucial in the planning process, but since it is new, we have seen Guests left confused and skipping the step. Disney Park Passes tend to sell out quickly, so this means if you want to secure a spot in a Park, you must do so in advance.

Park hopping can now only take place after 2:00 p.m., and after you have scanned into the Park you made a reservation for. Guests must also wake up early to purchase Disney Genie+ and individual Lightning Lane attraction passes if they plan to use the system. On top of that, once Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens, they must also wake up to snag a spot in the virtual queue.

DSNY Newscast (@DSNEYNewscast) put it simply:

Visiting Walt Disney World 2022:

▪️Book hotel

▪️Buy tickets

▪️Book Park Reservation for tickets you already bought

▪️Wake up EARLY EVERY DAY to BUY GENIE+ at 7am

▪️Hope to get desired Lightning Lanes

▪️Join Virtual Queue at EPCOT/Hollywood Studios

▪️BUY Individual Lightning Lane

What they did leave out, however, is that dining reservations must still be made and, now more than ever, have been disappearing as fast as half the population did when Thanos snapped his fingers and sent the Avengers, and the rest of humanity, into The Blip.

The Tweet has garnered a ton of conversation, most of which indicate Disney fans are once again looking for a simple experience. Hayris Bask 💫 (@StarWarsEnergy) said:

The worst part for me is how effortlessly all of these can just be rolled into one thing.

Why not buy a ticket for a particular park, and it just automatically puts you in the reservation system? It’s so wack.

Why are you selling day tickets for a park that has full reservations

Jake Williams (@BSF_Jake) thinks that this will not be possible for many to figure out, especially if visiting for their first time!

How on earth are older people supposed to figure this all out? I can barely figure it out.

One family opted out of Disney and went to Universal to avoid the hassle of planning a Disney vacation. MagicalMoments (@MagicalMomentss) said:

That’s why we’re at Universal this week 😅

Kelly – Final Girl Squad (@makeminemayday) noted that this no longer feels like a vacation.

I’m not meaning to sound rude here – truly – but how is this a Vacation?

This feels insane if the family on a one time trip is still their main audience.

This feels insane even if it’s just me & my friends.

I’m stressed and anxious reading this knowing the Disney Park servers.

Some have even noted that they have started canceling their vacation due to the amount of change at the Parks.

It seems that many are not loving all of the steps that are now involved when it comes to planning a Disney vacation. One sure way to clear your plate of all these responsibilities, or many of them, is to use a travel agent. Click here to learn more regarding how they can help, and do all of this work for you!

It should also be noted that yesterday, we announced that starting June 8, Disney Genie+ will no longer be offered as a pre-arrival ticket add-on at Walt Disney World for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023. After the change, you will only be able to purchase Genie+ through the app on the day of your visit.

As of June 8, Disney Genie+ will be subject to availability, which means that Disney may now cut off the ability to purchase the system after too many Guests have joined. This means that if you want to use Disney Genie+ on your future Park day, making the purchase early in the morning will be imperative for some.

We have seen popular attractions like Slinky Dog Dash, Tower of Terror, Space Mountain, and more sell out by noon in the past as well, so purchasing Disney Genie+ in the morning and knocking out the most popular attractions first is likely the best course of action, as later in the day, they may not be available.

What do you think about the new vacation planning process at Disney?

