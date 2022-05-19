Disney Genie+ May No Longer Be Available For All Guests

If you heard the news, you know that as of yesterday, Disney announced changes to the Disney Genie+ system. These changes will not go into effect until June 8. However, it will affect the planning of vacations then or anytime after.

As we have stated in the past, and as many Disney Guests know, Disney Genie+, the paid aspect of the system, allows Guests to use the Lightning Lane when their return time strikes — which has replaced the previously free FastPass lane. Then both theme park resorts have a la carte options where Guests must pay varying costs per ride, per person to ride the attraction. Disney Genie+ costs $15.00 per person per day for Disney World Guests and $20.00 per person per day at Disneyland. The cost for Disney Genie+ is slightly more expensive at Disneyland, and so are the a la carte options.

Rise of the Resistance has hit costs of $20.00 per person per ride, which would essentially double the daily cost of Disney Genie+ if Guests wanted to Lightning Lane the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction, as well as use the paid system for other attractions.

A la carte options tend to sell out the fastest, as there are only so many to give out, and everyone goes for them in the morning as they are not scattered like the other Disney Genie options; therefore, speed and internet connection does matter for trying to get a Lightning Lane on the following attractions at Walt Disney World.

Those attractions are:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Space Mountain

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Frozen Ever After

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Avatar Flight of Passage

Expedition Everest

Yesterday, we announced that starting June 8, Disney Genie+ will no longer be offered as a pre-arrival ticket add-on at Walt Disney World for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023. After the change, you will only be able to purchase Genie+ through the app on the day of your visit.

We speculated that part of this change might be due to the Guest demand for Lightning Lane. We had seen Disney discourage Guests from purchasing Disney Genie+ on high-demand days when fewer options were left, so this change may help resolve those issues as pre-purchases will no longer be offered.

Disney has even recently lowered expectations when it comes to how many Lightning Lane’s Guests will be able to utilize the paid system. After taking another look at the announcement, it seems that Disney Genie+ may no longer always be available. Although we have seen Disney deter Guests from purchasing Disney Genie+, we have only seen the single-ticket Lightning Lane attractions sell out of their time, but unless every attraction sells out of time slots, Disney Genie+ has remained available.

As of June 8, Disney Genie+ will be subject to availability, which means that Disney may now cut off the ability to purchase the system after too many Guests have joined. This means that if you want to use Disney Genie+ on your future Park day, making the purchase early in the morning will be imperative for some.

We have seen popular attractions like Slinky Dog Dash, Tower of Terror, Space Mountain, and more sell out by noon in the past as well, so purchasing Disney Genie+ in the morning and knocking out the most popular attractions first is likely the best course of action, as later in the day, they may not be available.

The official Disney Parks Blog update reads:

Starting June 8, Disney Genie+ will only be offered for purchase through the My Disney Experience app on the day of your visit – we will no longer offer the option to purchase this service pre-arrival as a ticket add-on for dates remaining in 2022 and in 2023. This means that, moving forward, whether you have an Annual Pass, multi- or single-day ticket, you may only purchase Disney Genie+ service on the day of your visit via the app, one day at a time, subject to availability. We’re focused on delivering the best possible guest experience, and this adjustment will help manage the incredibly strong demand our guests have shown for Disney Genie+. We expect that, on average, guests who purchase Disney Genie+ service will continue to enter 2-3 attractions or experiences each day using the Lightning Lane entrance when the first selection is made early in the day. If you already purchased a ticket that includes Disney Genie+ service for dates later in 2022, don’t worry – you’ll be able to use the service during your visit. Please also note this update is also only happening at Walt Disney World Resort and will not affect guests at Disneyland Resort, as the services vary at each destination.

