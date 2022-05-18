Disney World to Release 2023 Tickets and Resort Bookings Next Month

If you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World in 2023, you will soon be able to purchase theme park tickets or book a Disney World Resort hotel stay.

Beginning on June 8, 2022, fans of Walt Disney World can begin planning their magical vacation for 2023.

Disney Parks Blog shared:

On June 8, you’ll be able to begin making your travel plans for next year as Walt Disney World Resort will open bookings for theme park tickets, Disney Resort hotel stays and packages for visits in 2023. Whether you are joining us during the remainder of the 50th Anniversary celebration or arriving just in time for that summer sunshine, you’ll soon be able to start planning your 2023 Disney visit through DisneyWorld.com or your preferred travel professional. There is so much to look forward to at Walt Disney World, including the debut of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind on May 27, the launch of MagicBand+ this summer, the return of more live entertainment – and even more on the horizon!

But that’s not all because the new Early Theme Park Entry benefit for Disney Resort hotel Guests, which replaced the previous Extra Magic Hours offering at Walt Disney World, will continue through 2023.

If you are not familiar, Disney describes the Early Theme Park Entry benefit as:

This benefit gives Disney Resort guests an opportunity to enter ANY of the 4 Walt Disney World Resort theme parks to enjoy select attractions, shops and dining EVERY day (valid admission, park reservation and Resort ID required).

Along with the release of 2023 tickets and Resort hotel stays, Disney World is also making an adjustment to how Guests purchase Disney Genie+ service. Beginning on June 8, Disney Genie+ will only be offered for purchase through the My Disney Experience app on the day of your visit – meaning Disney will no longer offer the option to purchase this service pre-arrival as a ticket add-on for dates remaining in 2022 and in 2023. You can read more about this here.

Are you going to book a vacation to Walt Disney World in 2023? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to visit Walt Disney World on your next family vacation to experience the four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — but aren’t sure where to begin planning, then don’t hesitate to reach out to our friends over at the Authorized Disney Vacation Planners at Academy Travel for a free quote.