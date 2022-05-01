Enter For Your Chance to Win a Walt Disney World Vacation

If you’ve been dreaming about a Walt Disney World vacation to experience everything the Parks have to offer, including the current 50th anniversary celebrations, you’re in luck because Disney is giving away a 5-day/4-night vacation to the Most Magical Place on Earth!

On October 1, 1971, Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World — The Most Magical Place on Earth — opened to the public, and before we knew it, it became one of the most popular vacation destinations around the world. And here we are 50 years later!

Known as “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” Disney World began its anniversary festivities on October 1, 2021 to commemorate exactly 50 years since Magic Kingdom first opened its gates in 1971. The celebrations will continue through 2023.

And now you can enter for a chance to win a 5-night/4-day vacation to Walt Disney World to experience everything the Parks have to offer during the 50th anniversary!

Disney Parks Blog shared the following information regarding the contest:

Has your family experienced the magic of Walt Disney World Resort yet? Now’s the perfect time during the 50th Anniversary celebration! Enter the Walt Disney World® Resort Vacation Sweepstakes for a chance to win a 5-day/4-night vacation to The Most Magical Place on Earth. During your trip, your family will enjoy new attractions and experiences along with classic favorites. Because when you celebrate the little moments with your family, you create memories you will never forget.

Disney also shared some of the terms and conditions regarding the sweepstakes, writing:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes ends on 6/9/22 at 11:59 PM ET. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., who are 18+ at time of entry. Limit 1 entry per person per day. See Official Rules for full details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, odds of winning, prize descriptions and limitations. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Disney Destinations, LLC, PO Box 10000, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830-1000.

Visit Disney’s official sweepstakes website for more information and to enter!

