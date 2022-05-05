Disney Makes Major Spelling Error Announcing New Attraction

The long-awaited opening day for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind keeps getting closer, and Disney continues to reveal more and more details for EPCOT’s newest experience.
Related: Walt Disney Imagineer Reveals Costumes for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’: Cosmic Rewind
Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) announced the first look at the Gallery that will precede Cosmic Rewind through their Twitter account. In it, Guests will be able to learn about the people, protectors, and heroes involved in the attraction. However, they accidentally also announced a significant change to it by renaming it “Wonders of Xander.”
Disney quickly realized their mistake and deleted this Tweet, sharing a corrected version a few minutes later, announcing the Wonders of Xandar with a sneak peek into the Gallery and, again, the chance to learn about the people, protectors, and heroes of Xandar.
Welcome to the Wonders of Xandar. Enjoy a sneak peek inside the Xandar Gallery where you’ll learn about the people, protectors, and heroes of Xandar. Guardians of the Galaxy: #CosmicRewind opening May 27 at EPCOT.
Welcome to the Wonders of Xandar. 🌌 Enjoy a sneak peek inside the Xandar Gallery where you'll learn about the people, protectors, and heroes of Xandar. Guardians of the Galaxy: #CosmicRewind opening May 27 at EPCOT. pic.twitter.com/dWb8PgNhdL
— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 5, 2022
The fact that spots for the Annual Passholder preview event for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind sold out in minutes only shows how excited Guests are to experience this new storycoaster that will take them on an out-of-this-world adventure joined by the Guardians of the Galaxy and some fantastic tunes. However, Guests will not be able to see the wonders Xander has to share with the rest of the galaxy anytime soon and will have to settle for the immersive experience the Wonders of Xandar will offer.
Related: Disney Unveils First-Look Video Onboard ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Coaster
Disney Parks Blog describes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind as follows:
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a family-friendly adventure, featuring a totally new type of roller coaster experience we’re developing just for this attraction – it’s a storycoaster that rotates 360 degrees so you’re always focused on all the action as you help the Guardians save the galaxy. Not only that, but Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will also feature the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world. It’s a massive experience that will match the scale and adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy films.
As part of the ongoing transformation of EPCOT, we’re infusing this park we love and cherish with more ways to dream, to be inspired and to connect with our world – or other galaxies, in this case. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is going to be a big step in that direction, and we can’t wait for you to experience it.
EPCOT is the epicenter of Walt Disney’s vision for tomorrow. Check out Spaceship Earth and then head over for some thrills on Mission: SPACE and Test Track. Enjoy the World Showcase and enjoy some incredible rides on Frozen Ever After, Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros, and Remy’Ratatouille Adventure. Stop into the Imagination Institute to catch up with Figment in Journey Into Imagination and then hit both Soarin’ Over The World and Living with the Land inside The Land Pavillion. Stop in to see Nemo & friends and then relax and enjoy the Disney & Pixar Short Film Festival. Also, don’t forget to check out the all-new nighttime spectacular, Harmonious, which is playing every night at EPCOT.
Are you excited for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind? Let us know in the comments below!
Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!