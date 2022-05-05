Disney Makes Major Spelling Error Announcing New Attraction

Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) announced the first look at the Gallery that will precede Cosmic Rewind through their Twitter account. In it, Guests will be able to learn about the people, protectors, and heroes involved in the attraction. However, they accidentally also announced a significant change to it by renaming it “Wonders of Xander.”

Disney quickly realized their mistake and deleted this Tweet, sharing a corrected version a few minutes later, announcing the Wonders of Xandar with a sneak peek into the Gallery and, again, the chance to learn about the people, protectors, and heroes of Xandar.

Welcome to the Wonders of Xandar. 🌌 Enjoy a sneak peek inside the Xandar Gallery where you'll learn about the people, protectors, and heroes of Xandar. Guardians of the Galaxy: #CosmicRewind opening May 27 at EPCOT. pic.twitter.com/dWb8PgNhdL — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 5, 2022

The fact that spots for the Annual Passholder preview event for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind sold out in minutes only shows how excited Guests are to experience this new storycoaster that will take them on an out-of-this-world adventure joined by the Guardians of the Galaxy and some fantastic tunes. However, Guests will not be able to see the wonders Xander has to share with the rest of the galaxy anytime soon and will have to settle for the immersive experience the Wonders of Xandar will offer.