‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Speaks Out Regarding Texas School Shooting

Marvel star and Captain America Chris Evans is speaking out regarding the unfortunate mass shooting that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Please note this article contains foul language.

On May 24, 2022, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

At least 19 children and two adults were killed in the shooting, authorities said. A fourth-grade teacher was identified as one of the two adult victims.

The 18-year-old gunman shot his grandmother before the mass shooting and she remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The gunman is dead, officials said.

Now, Marvel star Chris Evans is speaking out regarding the mass school shooting, taking to Twitter to express his frustrations.

Evans simply Tweeted the following yesterday around 5:30 p.m. EST:

FUCKING ENOUGH!!!!

The Tweet was clearly aimed towards the mass school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, referencing the current gun control issues in the United States.

President Joe Biden spoke out following Tuesday’s mass shooting, saying:

“I had hoped when I became president I would not have to do this again, another massacre in Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school. Beautiful, innocent second, third, and fourth graders. How many scores of little children who witnessed what happened, see their friends die, as if they’re in a battlefield for God’s sake. Parents who will never see their child again. Never have them jump in bed and cuddle with them. Parents who will never be the same. To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away. There’s a hollowness in your chest; you feel like you’re being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out, suffocating. It is never quite the same. It’s a feeling shared by the siblings, the grandparents, the family members, the community that’s left behind.”

The at Robb Elementary School shooting comes just days after a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods, California, as well as a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York at a Tops Friendly Markets store.

On May 14, 2022, a shooter traveled to the East Side neighborhood of Buffalo, New York to target the Tops Friendly Markets store. Ten black people were killed and three other people were injured. The gunman live-streamed the attack on Twitch.

And on May 16, 2022, David Chou, 68, of Las Vegas open fired on a Taiwanese church congregation of mainly elderly people in Southern California. According to NPR, the gunman wanted to “execute in cold blood as many people in that room as possible,” a prosecutor said.