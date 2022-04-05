Two Disney Stars Caught in Shooting Crossfire, Multiple Victims Pronounced Dead

If you believe in magic, or perhaps you are going through a potential breakup and need a song for it, these two Disney stars will have your back! Sister-duo Aly & AJ left their mark on Disney after having multiple songs air on the Disney Channel and their concert, and the sisters have starred in Disney Channel Original Movies, such as Cow Belles.

We have seen the sisters enjoy Disneyland vacations in the past, but it seems that on a recent trip to Crest Theatre in Sacramento for their ongoing tour, the two were caught in a terrifying situation. It seems that both Aly and AJ were stuck in the crossfire of a shooting, while on their tour bus. The singers took to Twitter to update their fans, and comment on the situation.

Distraught by the mass shooting last night outside the venue in Sacramento. All of our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and those recovering today. We’re praying for the health care workers caring for them. We hope all our fans made it home safe 🙏

The ladies continued to explain what happened to them during the shooting.

Our bus was caught in the crossfire but we sheltered in place and everyone in our touring group is ok. Thank you for everyone reaching out. A reminder to keep your loved ones extra close today. We have to do something about gun violence in this country.

Thankfully, the Disney stars were not hurt in the shooting, however, as they noted, there were others that lost their lives due to the careless act, which is a true and sad tragedy.

E! News stated that a release from the Sacramento Police Department noted, “officers responded to the sounds of shots fired in the area of 10th Street and K Street” at approximately 2:00 a.m. on April 3, 2022. It seems, “a large group of individuals as well as multiple gunshot victims.” Life-saving measures were performed on multiple victims. Six people lost their lives, while 12 sustained injuries.

We recently reported on Aly and AJ opening up and discussing what it was like to grow up under Disney’s spotlight. In an Interview Aly said:

“We happened to be artists on a label who were writing our own music, and there weren’t a lot of artists who were at that time. Miley [Cyrus] and Demi [Lovato], they had kind of come in right after us and I know they write their own stuff or at least collaborate with people. But we were kind of our own thing. We were a bit of an anomaly over there. And I think that’s why our time there was hard, because we were women, writing music, very young, asking to collaborate with people outside of our genre. The label was confused and taken aback by our brazen ambition. We had a lot of difficult conversations with them over the years and ultimately our partnership had to end because we just weren’t on the same page. But we’re very grateful for the launching pad they did give us”

Inside the Magic sends our condolences to all of the families and loved ones who lost someone during this tragedy.