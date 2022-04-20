Universal Fans Feel “Handcuffed” By Longstanding Attraction

A longstanding attraction at Universal Orlando Resort is being questioned by many fans.

Universal Studios Florida opened in 1990 and, fast-forward 32 years later, there are only two original attractions remaining from those that were available on opening day: The Monster Horror Makeup Show and E.T. Adventure Ride.

While E.T. Adventure Ride is beloved by many, it seems that there are some Guests who believe the attraction has seen its better days. However, moving on from the iconic ride is much more complex than what one might think.

“It’s ridiculous that we are being handcuffed and threatened with E.T.,” User U/MovieFanZ5026 said in a recent Reddit thread. “I feel like ET has run its course. I think it’s kind of stupid that we have to be handcuffed to that attraction. I also don’t like that we’re being threatened with losing out on Jurassic park area and the new Velocicoaster because of one attraction that is the only one left from opening day. Look at Shrek. Shrek was there 18 years and eventually it was time to move on.”

Of course, the user is talking about the deal signed between Universal and renowned movie producer and director Steven Spielberg. As part of Spielberg’s agreement, he remains on as a consultant with Universal as long as the E.T. Adventure Ride remains intact. If that ride is removed, the contract is voided.

There are some who believe removing E.T. Adventure could also lead to a massive overhaul of Jurassic Park because of Spielberg’s tie to the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises, as the user points out, however, that has not been confirmed and is most likely not the case.

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) was made 40 years ago and there are many who believe the movie has lost its appeal because a large percentage of the younger generations have not seen the film.

“Sadly it’s terrible and has to go. My kids ages range from 29 to 19 and they were laughing at how bad it is,” User U/Undiecover22 said.

At this point, there is no plan to close E.T. Adventure Ride. Universal recently made slight refurbishments to an area on the attraction, but no closures are planned for the near future.

Universal’s official description of E.T. Adventure Ride reads:

Fly With E.T. to His Home Planet. E.T.’s home planet is dying and he needs your help to save it. Board your flying bike and take off on a thrilling (but gentle) ride through the sky. You’ll dodge bad guys and soar into the stars where his magical home awaits, filled with wondrous otherworldly creatures.

