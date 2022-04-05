Guest Buys Universal Annual Pass, Never Goes On Any Rides

Being an Annual Passholder brings Guests a lot of benefits at most theme Parks around the country. From the opportunity to visit the Parks all year to discounts and exclusive merchandise and events, it seems like buying an Annual Pass is an opportunity Guests wouldn’t want to miss.

However, some aren’t as thrilled by the idea of going on rides. Such is the case of Sarah Sterling (@sarahsterling_), who posted a video on TikTok saying she had bought an Annual Pass for Universal Orlando Resort, but she’ll only be going for the food, as she doesn’t go on any of the rides.

While Sarah didn’t elaborate on why she does not go on rides, many viewers commented that attractions at Universal Parks make them nauseous and give them headaches, due to their screen-based elements.

However, many viewers commented they would do the same because they liked the ambiance of Universal Parks and the perks Annual Passholders receive, especially on seasonal events access and tickets, not to mention the fact that Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passes are cheaper than Walt Disney World offerings.

And, of course, some commented they have Annual Passes for the exact same reason as Sarah, to enjoy the food offerings at the Parks any time they want. One viewer even commented that they had recently canceled their Annual Pass because all they did was eat, walk around for two hours and leave.

On the subject of food, we have previously reported on a young man who was able to eat for free at a major California theme Park for years thanks to a rare Annual Pass he still owns and, according to him, still works.

While no other Park offers this benefit, it is worth checking out if your local or your favorite theme parks offer any Annual Pass programs and what perks and benefits come with them; especially if you like visiting the theme Parks often or, like Sarah, if you can’t get enough of their food offerings.

